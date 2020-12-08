JNA Awards Honourees shine in world of omnichannel retail

Distinctly different in terms of the brand experience they offer, they are continuously refining their approach to omnichannel retail - proof that achieving customer experience excellence is a never-ending journey.

Shanghai Zbird Co Ltd (Zbird) of China started as an online diamond retailer in 2002, and was a pioneer of the online-to-offline jewellery-selling commercial model. With experience centres across the country, Zbird utilises the power of technology to move its brand forward, the latest of which was the April 2020 launch of Zbird Wedding Ring Master app - a service that allows customers to design their own rings online.

Traditional retailers likewise adopted different digital channels to communicate with customers and boost sales. Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited of Hong Kong has a network of 2,117 points of sale worldwide and is aggressively expanding its footprint online, primarily in China. It collaborated with Alipay this year, enabling it to reach 223 million people and attract 150 million online customers. It also recorded 11 million clicks on Xiaohongshu during its anniversary promotion.

Leading retailers in their respective markets, DOJI Gold & Gems Group JSC (DOJI) of Vietnam and Dhamani Jewels (Dhamani) of the United Arab Emirates maximised their online sales platforms to make up for reduced traffic in their physical stores. DOJI offered free shipping for live stream sales, allowing customers to shop comfortably at home. Dhamani launched digital catalogues and enhanced its use of social media to reach out to customers.

India's Kashi Jewellers, which firmly believes that human connection is what makes in-store experiences unique, intensified its use of virtual applications for jewellery fittings when hygiene and safety is the first priority. The jeweller also introduced online live-sketching to minimise physical interactions. Kashi's safety protocols video likewise gained more than 140,000 views across different platforms, proving its strong presence in the digital world.

Based in the United States, with offices in Hong Kong, Jaipur, New York and Dubai, Color Jewels Inc is an established gemstone and jewellery manufacturer that designs, wholesales and exports jewellery that are sold through high-end independent stores and TV shopping networks. Seeing the potential of online high-value jewellery sales, Color Jewels launched the brand Cirari. To capture the attention of younger consumers, the manufacturer leveraged the power of social media and influencers.

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards honours companies and individuals that uphold innovation, best business practices, and excellence regardless of the scale of their business operation, area of specialisation and geographical location. A total of 32 Honourees across seven categories were selected in 2020. To view this year's list of Award Recipients and Honourees, click here.

