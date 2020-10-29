JNA Awards 2020 feted outstanding industry leaders in first hybrid ceremony

Lawrence Ma and Kent Wong, two inspiring pillars in the global jewellery industry, also received the Lifetime Achievement Award, they were recognised for their tremendous contributions to the jewellery industry in Hong Kong and globally.

Upon receiving the honour, Kent Wong expressed, "This award is not just a great honour for myself, but also a testimony of the key position of Hong Kong Jewellery industry in the global scene, an important endorsement of the development of Chow Tai Fook and our contributions to the community over the years. I wholeheartedly thank all Chow Tai Fook staff, customers, industry and business partners for their trust and support, if it wasn't for them, I would not be who I am today."

Lawrence Ma shared during the ceremony, "I am here tonight to receive this honour on behalf of so many who have, knowingly or unknowingly, in the past years taught and showed me, enlightened and inspired me, encouraged and supported me as well as offered me invaluable opportunities and thus made tonight a reality for me. To all these amazing people, some of whom are here tonight, please accept my heartfelt gratitude!"

View the full list of 14 Recipients here.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery remarked, "The Honourees and Recipients at the JNA Awards 2020 have displayed great perseverance, innovation and agility. Even in the midst of unprecedented challenges and negative news, they choose to have hope and continue to believe in the future of our industry. I would like to them for their achievements. We are thrilled to celebrate physically in Hong Kong and virtually with our colleagues from around the globe."

Commenting on the 2020 JNA Awards, James Courage, one of the principal judges of the Awards shared, "Entries for this year showcased an innovative and effective response to COVID-19. They chronicled how jewellery businesses from around the world have accelerated their transformation to omni-channel marketing. There was a continued focus on new technology, sustainability, the environment, and reaching greater transparency."

Albert Cheng, another principal judges of the Awards expressed, "I thought that the participation rate and quality of entries to the JNA Awards 2020 would be compromised because of the COVID-19 situation. To our surprise, the Honourees and Recipients still did very well, proving themselves true leaders in their respective categories."

Peter Suen, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, added, "Chow Tai Fook takes pride in being a Headline Partner of the JNA Awards for nine consecutive years. We are honoured to witness our peers' continuous pursuit of innovations that bring positive advancement to the industry. "

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of Shanghai Diamond Exchange further expounded, "It was an unprecedented year of challenges. Still, jewellers with noble aspirations, unyielding perseverance and tremendous courage overcame such difficulties and made new advancements. They truly deserve our respect."

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, and Shanghai Diamond Exchange; alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

