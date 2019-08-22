JML Invests in Electronics Accessory Brand iBeani

DeVancer Ltd, based in Nottinghamshire, was founded in 2014 by Ashley Freer and Nigel Spencer. The core product line is the multi-award winning iBeani tablet bean bag stand, a range which provides universal use for iPhones, iPads, Kindles, ereaders and any other tablet computers. Sold through independent retailers, Amazon and garden centres, iBeani also manages corporate relationships that provide branded products for businesses.

JML's infrastructure, product sourcing and distribution network will allow iBeani to accelerate their growth plans.

Ken Daly, CEO of JML, said "iBeani is a great brand and we see a big opportunity to rapidly expand distribution and its range of products. We have developed a superb relationship with the company's founders who have impressed us with their tenacity, energy and entrepreneurial acumen. We are working closely with them and are providing resources to turbo charge the business into a substantial operation."

"It's a proud moment when such an organisation as JML sees potential in us and our uniquely designed product. We are excited to learn from the great team at JML as we enter the next chapter of our business journey together. We have great ambitions for the iBeani brand and we are confident JML can help us achieve them, creating a successful global brand and a range of quality products that our consumers will love," said DeVancer's Managing Director Ashley Freer.

