JMGO Officially Authorized Dealer: A Great Sale Promotion of N1 Ultra on March 5th is Coming Soon

--Meet JMGO N1 series, lifelike and immersive visual experience boosted by MALC™ triple color laser optics

BERLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO's official authorized dealers will be hosting an exciting sale in the EU on March 5th at geekbuying, geekmaxi, geekbuying.pl, and geekmall! As a JMGO partner, we're bringing you a host of thrilling prices and high-quality products. The flagship model, N1 Ultra is very affordable at just €1699, 26% off the regular price. The N1 and N1 pro are also priced as low as €749 and €999.

A Stunning Projection Quality Acclaimed by Social Media

The JMGO N1 Series consists of smart projectors, N1 Ultra, N1 Pro, and N1, which adopt the latest triple-color laser machine emitting red, green, and blue lasers. Thanks to the tri-color laser machine, the N1 series delivers a bright and true-to-life image with 800 up to 2,200 CVIA lumens and 110% BT.2020 ultra-wide gamut with utmost accuracy (Delta E<1), exceeding LED projectors by far. The higher brightness allows you to enjoy a crisp image even with the light on. Besides, the N1 series effectively eliminates over 96% light speckles and achieves over 95% brightness uniformity, leading to extraordinary details. Moreover, the N1 series presents a flexible gimbal allowing for vertical tilting and horizontal swiveling with just one hand, leading to ultra convenience without the hassle of extra support.

Among the 3 models, the N1 Ultra has garnered the most accolades for its unparalleled performance and was a great success in the previous 45-day crowdfunding project on Kickstarter. It features a large image in 4K UHD quality with an impressively high brightness of 2200 CVIA lumens. The N1 Ultra has gained significant media acclaim from esteemed reviewers at Forbes, CNET, Trusted Reviews, and more. "Much brighter than the competition, the JMGO N1 Ultra takes a step up in terms of quality, delivering bright, vibrant 4K images," said Trusted Review.

About JMGO

Established in 2011, JMGO is a pioneer in innovating smart projectors with cutting-edge optical technology, such as self-developed MALC™ tricolor laser machines, modularized laser stacking, and dynamic light speckle reducer, for impressive, heartfelt visual experiences.