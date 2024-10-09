JMGO Launches the PicoFlix: A Truly Portable Battery-Powered Projector with FlexiSmart Intelligent

PicoFlix Features Iconic Gimbal Design, FlexiSmart Intelligent, Built-in Google TV, and 4.5-Hour Unplugged Playtime for Ultimate Portability

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a pioneer in smart projector technology, proudly announces the launch of PicoFlix, the latest battery-powered portable projector. It signifies a major milestone for JMGO in the portable projector industry.

True Portability: Compact Size, Iconic Gimbal Design, and Extended Unplugged Use

JMGO

PicoFlix features a durable aluminum alloy body in a deep black finish, weighing just 1.3 kg and measuring 24 cm in length and 8 cm in diameter, ensuring strength without sacrificing portability.

The projector incorporates JMGO's iconic gimbal design, offering a 127-degree range of adjustability. Users can project onto any surface—wall, ceiling, or unconventional angles—simply by rotating the knob, while real-time image correction ensures a smooth viewing experience.

Supporting three power modes—Eco, Standard, and Increased—PicoFlix provides up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted playtime, allowing users to watch two movies without recharging. A Type-C interface enables 65W fast charging for convenience.

FlexiSmart Intelligent: The Game-Changer for Effortless Projection

PicoFlix features a cutting-edge intelligent system with Instant Auto Keystone Correction, using advanced algorithms to adjust the image in milliseconds. This ensures automatic realignment for optimal viewing, enabling seamless setup without manual adjustments.

Additional features include Auto Screen Fitting, which perfectly aligns the image with the screen, and Smart Eye Protection, which reduces brightness when people or pets approach the light source to enhance safety and eye protection.

High-Quality Visuals with Licensed Google TV

PicoFlix features a high-quality LED light source with 450 ANSI lumens and 1080P FHD resolution, projecting up to 150 inches. It transforms any space into an immersive viewing experience—whether on a living room wall, bedroom ceiling, or during outdoor activities.

With built-in Google TV, PicoFlix offers access to 10,000+ apps, including Netflix. Remote shortcuts provide instant access to Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video directly, making it a complete one-stop entertainment hub.

Availability and Pricing

The new PicoFlix are now available on Amazon and global websites in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain). It is priced at $599 USD and €599 Euro.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has been dedicated to delivering immersive large-screen experiences. It aims to create a premier all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem encompassing hardware, content, and software for a global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519288/JMGO.jpg