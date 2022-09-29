JL Audio Announces MediaMaster® 105 and 105-HR Marine Source Units with DAB+ Tuner for European Market

Two new, top-of-range source units raise the bar for premium marine audio.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufacturer of high-performance marine audio systems, announced they will release an all-new MediaMaster® 105 and MediaMaster® 105-HR digital media source units. The MM105 and MM105-HR now feature digital radio tuners, both for HD Radio® and DAB+, making them equally capable in North America and Europe. The new source units also benefit from Bluetooth® 5.0 with Qualcomm's aptX™ technology, to reproduce music streamed from smartphones with the highest possible quality.

"The MM105 and MM105-HR are purpose-engineered to complement our premium amplifiers and loudspeakers to achieve the best marine audio experience. With the new MM105 and MM105-HR, we now have source units with global radio capabilities and the best audio performance, in two packages that are designed to integrate with modern boat systems." said Silvio Pupino, Vice President, International Sales at JL Audio.

The MM105 is a premium, full-featured source unit that boasts a sleek, weatherproof (IP67 rated) chassis, and an ultra-bright, full-color display offering outstanding visibility, even in bright sunshine with selectable day/night display mode. For maximum versatility, the MM105 is also NMEA 2000® Certified and compatible with onboard multi-function displays (MFDs) from Garmin, Lowrance, Raymarine or Simrad.

The MediaMaster® 105 and 105-HR source units emphasize audio performance, dispensing with on-board amplifiers in favor of an audiophile-quality preamp output architecture, ideal for use with JL Audio marine amplifiers. Four configurable, nameable audio zones, each offering independent tone and level control options, make the MM105 and MM105-HR ideal for larger vessels with multiple entertainment areas, like the aft deck, sun deck and salon or cabin. Three level control modes – Relative, Absolute, Fixed or Off – and customizable setups make it easy to adjust volume levels of each audio zone while underway. JL Audio's zero-clipping audio circuit design enables self-limiting tone control to keep audio clear and distortion free at high listening levels.

MediaMaster®105-HR Hideaway Radio

The MediaMaster® MM105-HR is a headless unit that operates behind the scenes as a hidden receiver and includes the same features as the MM105, minus the LCD display and the rotary and keypad controls. The MM105-HR is designed to be controlled over the boat's NMEA 2000 network directly from compatible MFDs, or with the optional JL Audio MMR-40 NMEA-2000® Network Remote Controller, which features a full-color LCD display.

Features of the MM105 and MM105-HR

4 audio zones with top-quality pre-amp outputs (4V RMS) for left, right and subwoofer.

Each audio zone offers 3 level control modes (Relative, Absolute, Fixed or Off)

Each audio zone offers its own tone (bass, midrange, and treble) and balance controls

DAB+, HD Radio ® and AM/FM tuners with 24 presets across all tuners/bands

and AM/FM tuners with 24 presets across all tuners/bands Bluetooth ® Streaming with advanced Qualcomm ® aptX™ audio codec

Streaming with advanced Qualcomm aptX™ audio codec Dual rear USB 2.0 inputs with power for charging (USB1: 1 A / USB2: 500 mA)

Dual rear analog AUX inputs with RCA connections (2V/1V RMS Input Sensitivity)

NMEA 2000 network port, for connection to MFD's

IP67 rated and built to withstand the elements





MSRP: MM105 €679,99 and MM105 HR €449,99 (VAT not included)

The JL Audio MediaMaster® MM105 and MM105-HR is available today.

Click here for the press kit, complete with photos.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Bryatt Fischer

JL Audio

Phone: (954)443-1100, ext. 2236

bfischer@jlaudio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789848/JL_Audio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE JL Audio