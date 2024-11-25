Jiva Technologies Integrates Bitcoin into Treasury Strategy as Board Approves Up to $1 Million Investment

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiva Technologies (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as part of the Company's treasury management strategy.

"As Bitcoin continues to gain traction as a widely accepted and trusted asset class, we see a unique opportunity to strengthen our treasury with a resilient and innovative investment," said Lorne Rapkin, CEO of Jiva Technologies. "Bitcoin's inherent scarcity and finite supply position it as a modern hedge against inflation and a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty. We believe Bitcoin aligns with our forward-thinking strategy and complements our mission to drive innovation across all aspects of our business. The potential for favorable regulatory frameworks and increased institutional adoption, highlighted by the recent wave of Bitcoin ETFs, underscores Bitcoin's value proposition and makes us believe it is an ideal asset for corporate treasuries seeking inflation-resistant stores of value," Rapkin added.

While Bitcoin will now form part of Jiva Technologies' diversified treasury strategy, the Company remains firmly committed to its core operations. This includes executing its previously announced joint ventures, driving growth in its plant subscription e-commerce platform, Bloombox Club, and continuing to develop its immersive wellness hub in Squamish, BC.

Jiva Technologies will monitor its Bitcoin holdings closely, ensuring they align with market conditions and the Company's cash flow requirements.

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

