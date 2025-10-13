Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) Secures 100 Bitcoin via Private Placement, Signaling New Phase in Crypto Treasury Deployment

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") today elaborated on the progress of its cryptocurrency-denominated private placement transaction. The total consideration for this transaction was settled using 100 Bitcoin.

This capital operation pioneers a new paradigm combining traditional equity financing with digital assets, fully demonstrating market recognition of JZXN's strategic layout in the cryptocurrency sector. The raised funds will be exclusively allocated to two strategic directions: constructing an intelligent digital asset custody platform, and developing cutting-edge technology-based encrypted storage systems. These initiatives aim to strengthen the Company's infrastructure service capabilities in the digital economy era.

Since the disclosure of the transaction framework, market response has been positive, with the Company's stock price showing a steady upward trend and maintaining a sustained premium over its closing price prior to the announcement. This trend not only reflects investor endorsement of the innovative transaction structure but also highlights strong interest from capital markets in emerging digital financial instruments.

"From signing the agreement on October 7th to its current implementation phase, we have consistently prioritized balancing compliance and innovation," stated Tao Li, CEO of JZXN. "These Bitcoin-denominated funds will be primarily invested in R&D for underlying blockchain technologies, particularly in key areas like secure multiparty computation and zero-knowledge proofs, laying the foundation for building next-generation digital financial service platforms."

About JZXN

As a leading domestic provider of new energy infrastructure services, Jiuzi Holdings specializes in developing charging networks across third- and fourth-tier cities. Its high-power DC fast charging stations, integrated with energy storage systems, have achieved significant scaled operational advantages. Concurrently, the Company is advancing its "Smart Energy Cloud Platform" project, planning to enable intelligent interaction between charging facilities and power grid systems via Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Leveraging proceeds from this private placement, it will also initiate R&D testing for cross-border digital payment solutions, further expanding its business horizons. For more information, please visit jzxn.com.