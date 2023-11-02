JIOS Aerogel® Achieves First Milestone for the Certification of its Automotive Quality Management System

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first certification of its automotive quality management system (QMS) for its Singapore-based operations. In a ceremony conducted by the international certification body, TÜV SÜD, JIOS was formally awarded the ISO 9001 certificate for its Thermal Blade® plant and Innovation Centre.

Mark Woodruff, Operations Director at JIOS Aerogel, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to have successfully achieved the first QMS certification for our state-of-the-art Thermal Blade® plant, situated in Singapore's Jurong industrial precinct. This marks a pivotal milestone as we embark on the commissioning of our cutting-edge, fully automated production lines, dedicated to enhancing the safety and performance of electric vehicle batteries."

James Yen, Senior Quality Manager at JIOS, emphasised the significance of ISO certification for their Singapore sites, marking a vital initial step in their journey towards achieving certification to the automotive standard, IATF 16949. Yen further underscored the rationale behind their selection of TÜV SÜD for auditing and certification, citing their "extensive track record and reputation within the automotive industry as decisive factors in their appointment."

Supporting its certification to the automotive standard IATF 16949, JIOS has engaged the services of QAS-Company AG (QAS), a highly experienced quality management consulting firm based in Munich, Germany. QAS is collaborating closely with WAY Business Solutions GmbH, who serve as JIOS' project manager, to provide comprehensive support for the planning and execution of JIOS Aerogel's manufacturing facilities across both Asia and Europe.

Alexander Blab, Chairman of the Board at QAS-Company AG, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He stated, "We are thrilled to be part of JIOS Aerogel's journey to expand their management system and achieve certification to IATF 16949. Our team is delighted to contribute our extensive expertise and insights in automotive certification, assisting JIOS in introducing their groundbreaking technology to the rapidly growing electric vehicle components market."

JIOS Aerogel selected Singapore as the inaugural site for its automotive component manufacturing facility, supported by its Innovation Centre, established in 2020. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to producing the company's groundbreaking Thermal Blade® technology, harnessing the remarkable properties of aerogels to provide superior thermal protection for battery cells. This innovation plays a pivotal role in significantly enhancing both the safety and performance of batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage.

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel (JIOS) is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Headquartered in Singapore, the company was founded in 2013 to pioneer a new process that dramatically lowers the cost of aerogel production. JIOS is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of aerogels to improve the safety and performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Recognised globally as the premier technology for mitigating thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, aerogels provide an ultra-thin insulation layer between battery cells, offering exceptional thermal protection at high temperatures. For more information, visit www.jiosaerogel.com

About QAS-Company AG

The QAS Company AG, founded in 2006, is an independent and practice-oriented consulting company for services in the areas of automotive quality and environmental management, process management and auditing. They accompany their customers with the introduction, maintenance and further development of quality management systems and supports them with process optimization in all related areas. Many of their more than 3,500 successful projects supported globally contracted tier 1 suppliers in achieving the required IATF certifications to prove the outstanding quality of their production processes. www.qas-company.com

SOURCE JIOS Aerogel