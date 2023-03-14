Jinko Power awarded its first solar project in Oman

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinko Power announces that it has been awarded the 500 MWac Manah II Solar PV project (the"Project") by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company ("OPWP"), to develop, own and operate the Project on an IPP basis. The Project was awarded through a competitive bidding conducted by OPWP in September, 2022 where Jinko Power participated along with its consortium partner Sembcorp Utilities. The project shall benefit from a 20 year power purchase agreement with OPWP and is expected to be operational by 2025.

Jinko Power had participated in the request for qualification stage for the Project in 2019. In 2022, Jinko Power invited Sembcorp Utilities to form a consortium to jointly bid for the Project. The Project shall be owned 20% by Jinko Power and 80% Sembcorp Utilities.

Mr. Charles Bai, President of Jinko Power International Business, commented:

"We are honored and delighted with the award of this landmark project together with our partner Sembcorp. We value the trust put in us by OPWP and other stakeholders in Oman. This project marks our first entry into the Oman renewables market and is hopefully one of the many more to come in the country".

Mr. Mothana Qteishat, Managing Director and head of bidding at Jinko Power International added:

"This bid reaffirms once again Jinko's ability to succeed in highly competitive tenders and deliver value to stakeholders through Jinko's deep expertise across the full value chain of solar project development. We are delighted at having been awarded this bid and in line with our track record, are confident that this project will be delivered within budget and on time".

About Jinko power

Founded in 2011, Jinko Power is a well-known global IPP that develops, builds, finances, owns and operates solar power plants. We strive to make solar the most sustainable and competitive source of energy worldwide.

As of September 30 2022, the Company has owned and connected about 3.3 GW of solar projects in China. We also manage a large international portfolio of assets including the world's largest solar plant under operation that we partially took part in. We are developing a global pipeline of GW scaled projects in our key markets including China, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

