Jinfiniti Precision Medicine Named Among Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine is dedicated to increasing human health and lifespan by providing a range of rapid screening services to biomedical research institutions, nutraceutical companies, the longevity industry, wellness clinics and consumers. This groundbreaking approach has led to the company being named in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2021 list of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Jinfiniti is helping people around the world take an incredible step to not just being healthier, but to living longer than ever. The company was founded by Dr. Jin-Xiong She, who has gained worldwide recognition for his trailblazing work in his field. He is perhaps best known for his international TEDDY study, which focuses on screening hundreds of thousands of newborns to identify any predisposition to Type 1 Diabetes. He also teaches and conducts research across a wide range of areas including biomarker and drug development, longevity, genomics, proteomics and application of artificial intelligence in medicine.

With Dr. She at the helm, Jinfiniti is not only positioning itself as a global market leader, but an organisation that's redefining an entire sector. The philosophy at its heart is that prevention is better than cure, and that instead of responding to health issues that become apparent with age the best approach is to identify and address problems early on.

The supplement market is vast, with a predicted 2022 value of over $21 billion in the US alone. Conversely, there is still very little guidance available to help people understand which of those supplements are suitable for their individual genetics, so very few truly understand what lifestyle changes or supplements they really need the most. Jinfiniti has identified an opportunity to change the status quo and give people bespoke insight into their own body's needs, empowering them to make healthy choices.

Details on how Jinfiniti is maximising health span and determining the root causes of aging and age-related diseases can be found at the company website - Jinfiniti Precision Medicine

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Innovation Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2021/

