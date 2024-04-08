Jinergy launches anti-dust solar module

TAIYUAN, China, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese solar manufacturer Jinergy (Jinneng Clean Energy Technology LTD.) has recently launched an innovative anti-dust module. This module features a unique frame design that ensures optimal load performance. The long frame structure remains unchanged, while the short frame has no A side. This design allows the short frame to sit flush against the glass surface, maximizing the effectiveness of rain in washing away dust. It also improves drainage and blowdown capacity, enhancing the self-cleaning capability of the modules. Through the optimization of the module structure, power generation loss caused by water and dust accumulation can be significantly reduced, effectively solving the issue of dust buildup. After undergoing rigorous testing and verification, Jinergy's anti-dust modules have proven to operate stably and perform well under various harsh environmental conditions.

Solar module are installed at a certain angle to generate more power. However, one common issue is the accumulation of dusty residue at the bottom of the module. During rainy days or when you cleaning them, cause rain water cannot pass through the module border, it ends up accumulating near the bottom border, leading to decrease in power generation and potentially causing heat spots and rainbow patterns, which could ultimately impact the lifespan of the module.

"Anti-dust modules are specifically designed to minimize the build-up of dust, allowing them to operate efficiently for extended periods of time. This prevents a decrease in performance and power generation efficiency that can occur when dust accumulates. Additionally, these modules accumulate less dust and have a lower failure rate, reducing maintenance and replacement needs. It not only saves maintenance costs, but also prevents production interruptions caused by frequent maintenance or replacement, ensuring a continuous and stable production process. Furthermore, the use of anti-dust modules can decrease the frequency of manual cleaning, resulting in cost savings for owners and improved operational efficiency," explained Jinergy Director of Overseas Sales, Ben Yu.

The module uses n-type TOPCon technology. TOPCon cell has high photoelectric conversion efficiency, which can increase light absorption and improve power generation efficiency. Using high-quality materials and advanced production processes, this module has excellent weather resistance, corrosion resistance and mechanical damage resistance. The appearance design of anti-dust modules is simple and neat, suitable for a diverse of distributed scenarios, whether it is household, industrial and commercial distributed or large-scale power plant photovoltaic applications, you can find suitable solutions.

During the product development stage, Jinergy has taken into consideration the efficient anti-dusting design, the use of advanced technology, an emphasis on empirical results and the whole life cycle value. These characteristics enable the module to better meet the needs of customers, enhancing power generation efficiency and the economic benefits of a PV system.

About Jinergy

Founded on December 31, 2013, Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy) is a global leading PV manufacturer and clean energy provider incorporated under Jinneng Holding Group.

Consisting of PV experts from home and abroad, Jinergy's management and R&D teams follow the core strategy of technology iterations. And through continuous technological innovation and lean production, Jinergy has reached the most advanced and cost-effective cell and module production capacity. With commitment to global coverage, Jinergy extends business in China, India, Japan, Pakistan, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, etc. and supplies customers with high quality and reliable solar modules. Under technological innovation for industrial progress, Jinergy is bringing advanced PV manufacturing technology to the world and driving global energy structure transformation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/490476/JINERGY_Logo.jpg