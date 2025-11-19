Jimdo unveils AI-powered Companion and drives measurable growth for solopreneurs and micro businesses

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimdo, one of the leading website builders worldwide, today launched Companion, a set of AI tools designed to accelerate business success for solopreneurs and micro businesses. Founded in 2007, Jimdo has helped millions of users worldwide to build their online presence with website and e-commerce tools. It is now taking a significant step to empower customers' success.

According to the Hamburg-based company, early data shows the largest measured impact on their customers' business outcomes in its 18-year history: users are seeing 40% more customer inquiries and transactions, with 50% more businesses generating their first sale or inquiry within 30 days after accessing Companion.

Addressing a Structural Gap in the Market

Self-employed professionals and micro-businesses (up to 4 employees) represent 92% of U.S. enterprises — approximately 32 million businesses driving innovation and local commerce nationwide (source: U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy and U.S. Census Bureau, 2025). Yet they operate at a structural disadvantage: lacking access to the data-driven insights, strategic tools, and expert guidance available to larger enterprises while simultaneously managing accounting, customer acquisition, marketing, product development, and strategy alone.

"Our customers often hit a wall — they build beautiful websites, are passionate about their business, but don't know how to turn it into commercial success due to a lack of time and expertise," says Matthias Henze, co-founder and CEO of Jimdo. "With Companion, we are giving solopreneurs and micro businesses the technology and expertise they need and deserve to succeed."

AI That Works with the Reality of Solopreneurs

Companion, which is built deep into Jimdo product's architecture, delivers personalized and prioritised recommendations that drive visibility and transactions by analysing each business's performance history, industry benchmarks, and competitive landscape. When website traffic declines, Companion recommends specific local SEO optimizations. When visitors don't convert, it provides proven, actionable steps to improve conversion rates.

An integrated conversational AI enables users to ask strategic questions about their business and receive context-specific answers, functioning as a personalized business strategist available on-demand. A photographer may ask: "Am I undercharging at €800 per package?" Companion analyses their positioning, compares regional pricing for similar photographers, and explains that based on portfolio quality and target market, she should ask for €1,200. A local shop owner might wonder: "How do I attract more loyal customers?" and Companion will deliver tailored, impactful strategies with specific steps that are easy to implement

Olga Thurow, founder of KreativSchneiderei, says: "For me, Companion is a genuine game-changer. The tool lifts the mental burden – I save time and energy because I no longer have to figure out everything on my own."

Companion Roadmap: Toward Autonomous AI Agents

By design, Companion allows customers to always stay in control of their business whilst not having to do everything by themselves and gaining access to business insights and expert guidance that will make them thrive.

Jan Schlie, VP of AI at Jimdo, on future development: "Companion already understands each business and provides personalized recommendations that drive success. Next, it will execute more tasks autonomously, integrate deeper into daily workflows, and collaborate with other business tools. This will completely change the way our customers do business."

Availability

Jimdo Companion is available for all Jimdo Website customers (Creator excluded) across US, UK, Ireland and DACH at no extra cost. Additional markets will roll out shortly.



Press Kit

The complete press kit with images and FAQs is available here .

About Jimdo:

Jimdo is one of Europe's leading website builders for self-employed professionals and small businesses. Since its founding in Hamburg in 2007, Jimdo has helped millions of solopreneurs establish online presence and drive business success through user-friendly, legally compliant tools for websites, e-commerce, booking systems, and marketing. With the launch of Companion in November 2025, Jimdo is evolving from website builder to AI-powered business platform for the self-employed. The company remains 100% founder-owned, with approximately 230 employees worldwide working toward its mission to unleash the power of the self-employed.

More about Jimdo: www.jimdo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826250/Jimdo_GmbH_Logo.jpg