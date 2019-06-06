Jim Routh Joins Agari Advisory Board

Experienced industry leader to guide Agari on product innovation and customer value strategies

FOSTER CITY, California, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today that seasoned cyber security industry veteran Jim Routh has joined the Agari Business Advisory Board. In this role, he will provide insights to shifting marketplace dynamics that will inform product direction, nurture strategic customer relationships, and advise on new business development strategies.

"Jim has been a long-time, repeat customer, and I couldn't be more delighted to welcome him formally to the Agari team," said Patrick Peterson, Founder and CEO, Agari. "CISOs, perhaps more than any other 'C suite' executive, tend to lean on each other for best practices and technology buying decisions. In this new capacity, Jim will join our impressive team of Agari Business Advisors , spending time with CISOs and our broader team, bringing his decades of security experience to bear."

Agari is known for creating a new email security paradigm to identify, model and deliver "good" emails versus the legacy approach of detecting and blocking "bad" emails. Email cybergangs changed strategies to bypass the blocked email approach, making many traditional cybersecurity firms' technologies obsolete and ill-suited for the mass email migration to the cloud. Today, Agari is trailblazing the industry transformation from SEGs to Secure Email Cloud.

"I believe in cyber security professionals consuming security intelligence from multiple sources and that includes email security intelligence," Routh said. "I also believe that using data science and specifically machine learning algorithms applied to front-line security controls represents the future for enterprise security. It's going to be a pleasure working closely with the leadership team and customers to uncover opportunities that eliminate the persistent threats posed by the email channel."

Routh is a well-known cybersecurity executive with extensive experience in the healthcare and financial services industries (American Express, DTCC, KPMG, JP Morgan Chase and Aetna). Routh recently joined MassMutual as the company's head of Enterprise Information Risk Management. In addition, he is a long-time Board member of H-ISAC and FS-ISAC.



Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

