JIM BEAM AND THE CADILLAC FORMULA 1® TEAM ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP, FUELING A VISION TO REACH NEW AUDIENCES

Two American originals united on one world stage

CLERMONT, Ky. and FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam®, the world's No. 1 bourbon, and the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, are proud to announce a multi-year global partnership that brings together two of the most iconic names in American culture, now united on the world's fastest stage: Formula 1®.

Jim Beam and The Cadillac Formula 1® Team Announce Global Partnership (Image Courtesy of Jim Beam)

In 2026, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team will enter the FIA Formula 1 World Championship™ as the first new addition to the grid since 2016, with Jim Beam as its proud Official Spirits Partner. This partnership represents two American originals driving forward together on a mission to usher in a new era by welcoming even more people into Formula 1®.

Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team brings together a legacy of engineering excellence and a shared commitment to innovation and performance — representing a bold new chapter in American participation on the global Formula 1® stage.

More than a sponsorship, this story has been 90 years in the making. Every evening, Jim Beam, the brand's legendary founder, would place a mason jar of his proprietary yeast — the living heart of his protected recipe — in the front seat of his Cadillac and drive it home to protect it from fire and prohibition. This daily ritual preserved the essential ingredient that still defines Jim Beam's unmatched flavor enjoyed today around the world. Today, Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation master distiller, still drives a Cadillac, a quiet tribute to the car that helped safeguard his family legacy.

"We are excited to bring the soul of Kentucky to the global stage of Formula 1 with Cadillac, a brand that's been part of the Beam family's story through the ages," said Rashidi Hodari, managing director, James B. Beam Distilling Co.

"Both car racing and making Jim Beam bourbon require every individual and moving part to come together to create a positive collective outcome. The pit crew and our distillery workers both rely on the power of their communities to win. It's this common understanding and the importance of connection with the next generation of Formula 1 fans that inspires us."

With a vision to help the sport reach new audiences, the Official Partnership will come to life both on and off the track through immersive fan experiences with a focus on alcohol responsibility, retail and trade activations, and most importantly, a desire to bring people together.

"This partnership brings together two icons of American heritage to create something truly special," said Cadillac Formula 1® Team and TWG Motorsports Chief Executive Officer Dan Towriss. "Formula 1® is a global stage, and we want to take our fans on this journey with us every step of the way. Our vision goes beyond racing – we're building a team that lives where sport, technology, and culture collide. With Jim Beam joining our family of partners, the momentum behind this project grows stronger every day as we gear up for our debut next year."

With a core value of connection, uniting fans across the world, sport and music have always played a role in the Jim Beam brand's heritage. From sponsoring the National Football League's (NFL) Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, the Major League Baseball's (MLB) L.A. Dodgers, and the United States Soccer Federation (U.S.S.F), to car racing including the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR in the U.S., and Dick Johnson Racing (DJR), Australia's oldest racing team. The brand has also brought fans together through local music festivals and underground shows around the world, and with global musical acts such as Muse and LeSserafim.

Known as the 'people's bourbon,' Jim Beam is a brand built on community, and that unmistakable feeling of knowing that all are welcome. From a mason jar of yeast in the seat of a Cadillac to the roar of an F1 engine, this is a legacy in motion. Jim Beam is excited to celebrate shared moments of great taste and responsible connection under its rallying cry: Best Enjoyed Together, Best Enjoyed Responsibly.

To learn more about Jim Beam and Cadillac Formula 1® Team, visit www.jimbeam.com or follow @jimbeamofficial and @cadillacf1 on Instagram.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh Generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth Generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, and Jim Beam Flavors, among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team: The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports: TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.

About GM: General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774978/Jim_Beam_and_The_Cadillac_Formula_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531615/JimBeam_Primary_RGB_2022_Logo.jpg