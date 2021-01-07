JIECANG Garners Sole Industry Selection at Inaugural "Future Factory" Conference

A "Future Factory" mainly consists of features in five aspects: intelligent manufacturing, modern management, model innovation, city-industry integration, and sustainable development and aims to create a new model and benchmark for smart manufacturing. JIECANG "Future Factory" project is in Xinchang Provincial High-tech Industrial Park, with a total construction area of approximately 70,000 square meters where people, machines and products communicate and interact autonomously, providing customers with more effective customized services.

JIECANG currently has numerous automated processes, including parts manufacturing, finished product assembly, quality inspection, packaging, and inventory management. Digital twin solutions are widely applied to customized products. Professional software is used in modeling, simulating performance and optimizing design, shortening the product delivery cycle by more than 30%.

JIECANG intelligent workshop uses high-precision equipment, a centralized feeding system, and an intelligent equipment management system to ensure rapid and accurate parts manufacturing. The integrated energy management system can monitor energy consumption in real time, and continuously optimize through data analysis, reducing consumption to realize the goal of green manufacturing.

Through intelligent management and collaborative manufacturing, the company closely coordinates global customer needs, R&D centers, production bases with planned execution, product delivery, and after-sales service, to quickly respond to customer needs, shorten product development cycles and customer deliveries. With continuous cultivation and development, JIECANG "Future Factory" will realize efficient collaboration through the industrial Internet platform and form an intelligent manufacturing system integrating "quality, efficiency and environmental protection".

JIECANG, a technology group focusing on the research, development, production and sales of linear motion products, integrates global resources, provides intelligent motion and control solutions for industries like smart office, medical care, smart home and industrial automation using technology to drive intelligent life. With 20 years of industry experience, JIECANG responds quickly to customers' requirements and endeavors to become a world-leading solutions provider in linear motion systems and promote downstream product intelligent transformation, bringing the new values of intelligence, health (ergonomics) and fun to its new products. For more information, please visit us at en.jiecang.com.

