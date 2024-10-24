NANCHANG, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): October 14, "Jiangxi people in Zambia" essay competition award ceremony and seminar was held in Nanchang, Jiangxi which was sponsored by the Jiangxi Enterprise Association of Overseas Investment and Economic Cooperation.

Jiangxi people in Zambia

Mr. Ivan Zyuulu, Zambian ambassador to China, and Mr. Lordwell Kalubankwa, economic counselor, attended the event and presented awards to the winners. Mr Ivan Zyuulu said that he was excited to see so many Jiangxi people participating here and expressed praise to Jiangxi people for their contribution to Zambia's development. His best expectation is that it to continue to grow to higher heights in the coming years and decades.

An exchange forum was also held at the event, where several winners shared their experiences of working and living in Zambia.

Xie Lu, overseas cadre of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd said he came to Zambia when his son was 7 years old and his daughter was only 3 months old. He was proud to be one of these people working overseas for the Belt and Road and brought about changes to friendly Zambian.

Liu Jianhua, expatriate of China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd., worked in Zambia 25 years ago. He thought with a small courtyard in Zambia is a very striking sign for the image of Chinese companies. He shared the company has built an industrial park recently in Zambia, it brought development to the local community and the construction of the Belt and Road have made great contributions to Zambia's economy, politics and culture.

The essay competition attracted the participation of many Jiangxi people living, working and investing in Zambia, and 34 winning entries were finally selected. Through the essay competition, more people knew the stories of Jiangxi people in Zambia, and also created more possibilities for future cooperation between the two places.

