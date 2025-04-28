J.F. Lehman & Company adds Stan Deal to Operating Executive Board

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stanley Deal to its Operating Executive Board ("OEB"). JFLCO's OEB is a group of senior executives and general and flag officers with deep expertise in the firm's target markets. Through deep industry relationships and unique expertise, OEB members contribute to sector-specific investment origination, due diligence, strategy development and portfolio company oversight and support.

Stan has over three decades of experience in the aerospace sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes ("BCA") where he spearheaded the expansion of Boeing's commercial airplane programs and managed over 60% of The Boeing Company's total revenue. Prior to this role, Stan established and led Boeing Global Services, in which he defined and implemented a development and delivery model for commercial and government aerospace services worldwide. Stan's tenure at Boeing commenced in 1986, during which he held various other leadership positions including Senior Vice President of Commercial Aviation Services, Vice President & General Manager of Supply Chain Management and Operations for BCA and Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales, among others. Beyond his corporate achievements, Stan serves on the board of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and Grainger College of Engineering's Board of Visitors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

"With decades of leadership experience at the highest levels of the global commercial aerospace sector, we believe Stan will be an exceptional asset to our industry-focused investment strategy and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Steve Brooks, Partner at JFLCO. "His deep expertise across strategy, business development, supply chain and production, along with a proven ability to drive operational improvement and growth, will help us identify attractive investment areas and create lasting value across our portfolio companies," added Alex Harman, Partner at JFLCO.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors. The firm has over $8 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

