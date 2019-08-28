Jewellery design in the limelight at JNA Conference 2019

Aimed at fostering artistry, profitability and best practices in the jewellery design community, the panel discussion covers developing one's design voice, balancing signature aesthetics with profitability, and winning over today's generation of consumers, among others.

JNA has assembled an impressive panel of speakers to share their perspectives on the subject.

Alessio Boschi, Founder & Designer of Alessio Boschi Jewels, has been delighting the jewellery world with his exquisite and whimsical creations for over 20 years. Following several industry collaborations in Europe and Asia including working with Bangkok-based manufacturers to produce luxury jewellery sets for the Middle East, American, Asian and European markets; creating more commercial designs to reach a larger international audience; and working as Design Director in Australia for one of the world's largest pearl companies, he launched the Alessio Boschi brand in 2010.

KGK Group Vice Chairman Sanjay Kothari drives the century-old group's growth and continued expansion into new markets. Over the last 30 years, the fourth-generation entrepreneur spearheaded KGK Group's evolution into a multinational conglomerate with a presence throughout the gems and jewellery industry pipeline. Under his inspired leadership, acute business acumen and entrepreneurial enthusiasm, KGK Group's gem and jewellery business now spans from mines to retail brands.

Award-winning designer Fei Liu founded his internationally acclaimed eponymous brand, Fei Liu Fine Jewellery, in 2006. His bespoke masterpieces have won the admiration of clients around the world. His vivid and striking creations have also gained him numerous international honours. Liu draws inspiration from everyday life; seeing intricate details and turning them into wearable jewels. With every piece, Fei Liu Fine Jewellery embodies the designer's aesthetic of colour, femininity and three-dimensional artistry.

The child of two dedicated jewellery designers, Mana Matsuzaki launched her contemporary fine jewellery collection LATREIA in 2006 and won The Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Prize in the JJA Jewellery Design Awards 2011, organised by the Japan Jewellery Association. She was featured in Ryo Yamaguchi's book, "Top Jewellers of Japan," and Olivier Dupon's coffee table book, "Fine Jewelry Couture: Contemporary Heirlooms."

Sarah Zhuang has been taking the jewellery world by storm with her bespoke, multifunctional creations. Growing up in a family of jewellers, the Hong Kong designer was exposed to the ins and outs of the industry from a young age. Zhuang started designing bespoke pieces in 2013. Four years later, she launched her brand, Sarah Zhuang Jewellery, which combines aesthetics and functionality in contemporary and vibrantly versatile bejewelled collections.

"We are extremely pleased to organise this engrossing session on jewellery design to help cultivate creativity and innovation in the international gem and jewellery trade. Our distinguished speakers have all successfully transformed their passion into acclaimed enterprises. This is a must-attend event for designers, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders seeking to make their mark in the international market," says JNA Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Christie Dang.

Sponsored by KGK Group, the JNA Conference 2019 will be conducted in English and Mandarin, with simultaneous interpretation.

