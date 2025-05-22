JETOUR T1 Enters Egyptian Market, Teams Up with Al Ahly Club to Explore the Frontier of "Travel + Sports"

CAIRO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20th, the global leading "Travel +" auto brand JETOUR held the lite off-road T1 launch event at the Pyramid of Khufu in Egypt. The event was attended by Egypt's Minister of Commerce, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, Deputy President of the Egyptian Chinese Friendship Association (ECFA), and other distinguished guests. Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosny also made a special appearance at the event. Drawing over a thousand attendees, JETOUR hosted an official signing ceremony with Africa's legendary football club, Al Ahly, naming JETOUR as the club's top sponsor.

This marks JETOUR's glorious return to Egypt with another blockbuster product, following its brand event held at the Pyramid in 2023. The launch not only introduces Egyptian consumers to a new product with rugged aesthetic design, advanced technology, and comfortable experiences, but also deeply integrates JETOUR's "Travel +" culture with top African sports IPs. Through sports marketing, it builds a brand communication bridge that transcends cultural boundaries.

Deepening the Egyptian Market: Localization Strategy Drives a Win-Win Ecosystem

As one of the fastest-growing auto brands in recent years, JETOUR has achieved a global cumulative sales volume of over 1.7 million units in six years. In 2024, its annual sales exceeded 560,000 units, with a year-on-year growth rate of over 80%, creating the "JETOUR Speed" that has amazed the industry.

Mr. Dai Lihong, President of JETOUR Auto, said: "During our global development, JETOUR has received many travel stories from users worldwide. We are committed to developing world-class products with world-class technology to serve our customers. Our goal is to make the world fall in love with JETOUR!"

The launch of the T1 in Egypt marks another strategic milestone for JETOUR, following its recent breakthroughs in the Middle East and Central and South America. As a comprehensive embodiment of JETOUR's latest technology, the T1's design combines the ruggedness of boxy forms with the elegance of traditional SUVs. This series design has been honored with the German Red Dot Award—often regarded as the "Oscar of the Design." The T1 offers the best horizontal space in its class, paired with the TOUR OS 2.0 operating system powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chips, delivering an excellent driving experience every time. It adopts a steel cage body structure, utilizing over 85% high-strength steel, ensuring safety for every user.

Previously, the JETOUR X70 PLUS, X90 PLUS, and DASHING all achieved impressive sales performance in Egypt. With the launch of T1, JETOUR's product lineup will be further expanded, bringing new vitality to Egypt.

During the launch event, JETOUR also signed a T2/T1 KD agreement with Egypt KASRAWY Group. This not only means that JETOUR has brought new products exceeding expectations to Egypt but also demonstrates its development concept of "In Somewhere, For Somewhere". By building local KD factories, implementing barter trade and other measures, JETOUR is establishing a solid presence in the Egyptian market, creating more employment opportunities, and achieving mutual benefit and win-win results with the Egyptian automotive industry chain.

Empowered by Sports Marketing: Partnering with the most celebrated Club to Expand Brand Value

Football is the most popular sport in Egypt, with more than half of the nation's population being football fans. Meanwhile, the passionate and enterprising spirit represented by football highly aligns with JETOUR's "Travel +" culture of fearless exploration. Therefore, JETOUR collaborates with Al Ahly Club to promote the "Travel +" culture in the football field.

Al Ahly Club, founded in 1907, is one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and the Arab world. Honored as the "African Club of the Century," Al Ahly Club has won a total of 153 trophies in various competitions. The club has long dominated domestic championships and won a record 12 African Champions League titles, with a global fan exceeding 80 million.

In this collaboration, JETOUR, as a primary core sponsor, will have prominent exposure during the club's home games and will enjoy various rights, including the portrait rights of players and vehicle displays at the stadium. Through the cross-industry integration of sports and the "Travel +" concept, JETOUR aims to captivate consumers in Egypt with its rich brand culture, laying the foundation for the long-term success of its models in the Egypt.

In Egypt, T1 is embracing the new market and leading the trend of lite off-road SUV. The ambitious JETOUR will continue to forge ahead fearlessly. Through technological output, cultural integration, and industrial collaboration, it aims to achieve shared prosperity with the local market and embark on a beautiful "Travel +" journey together with users!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694197/1.jpg