Jesper Lok appointed new Board Chair of Ductor

ZUG, Switzerland, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ductor, a leading circular biotechnology company within biogas and organic fertilizers, announces the appointment of Jesper Lok as new Board Chair. Jesper Lok has broad board and executive experience and insights into the energy transition.

Since its start in 2009, Ductor has worked towards an ambition to create a solution that helps solve environmental and climate challenges in the energy and agriculture sectors. With operational plants in Mexico and Germany and a strong pipeline of new projects, the company is preparing for continued expansion by strengthening its Board of Directors through the appointment of Jesper Lok as new Board Chair.

Jesper Lok, a Danish citizen born in 1968, was the Board Chair of Nature Energy, one of the largest biogas developers worldwide, prior to its acquisition by Shell. He is currently the Board Chair of also Dagrofa, and Vestergaard, as well as Board member of amongst other Silverstream and Cadeler. For 25 years he served in a range of executive positions in the Maersk Group, including as CEO of SVITZER before becoming the CEO of the Danish railroads. Since 2014, Jesper has dedicated his focus on Board work.

"I am excited about joining Ductor, and together with our shareholders developing an energy source that will be both beneficial to equity holders and society at large," said Jesper Lok.

Ductor's unique process is capable of processing nitrogen-rich and highly untapped manure streams from the poultry and aquaculture industries, converting it to biogas and sustainable fertilizer.

"The biogas industry is not just green but circular and holds the key to the hard-to-abate transport sectors and sustainable farming. Ductor's approach is unique and unlocks incremental value in an industry with already massive momentum and huge potential," said Jesper Lok.

Founder of Ductor, and Board Chair since 2012, Ari Mokko, continues as Board member.

CONTACT:

Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal, Corporate Communications AS

+47 415 08 733

jcs@corpcom.no

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13645/3770922/976dd4507cd3b7b5_org.jpg Jesper T Lok

SOURCE Ductor Oy