Jesper Åkerlund appointed new CEO of W3 Energy

UMEÅ, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W3 Energy is one of Sweden's leading active asset managers in renewable energy production. The company has now appointed Jesper Åkerlund as its new CEO, starting on December 1, 2025, and expectations for the recruitment are high.

"We have grown rapidly in recent years, and Jesper Åkerlund is the perfect fit to lead us into the next phase as a company. He brings clear leadership, strong business expertise and a results-oriented mindset," says Per Olofsson, Chairman of the Board and principal owner of W3 Energy.

Today, W3 Energy manages 4,500 MW of renewable energy across Sweden and employs around fifty people. The incoming CEO, Jesper Åkerlund, has extensive experience from senior executive positions in the business sector. Most recently, he served as VP/Business Manager at Setra Group, and before that as CEO of Martinsons Byggsystem.

"I'm truly looking forward to leading W3 Energy into the next stage of its development. It's a solid and well-managed company with a strong brand in the market. With its collective expertise, W3 Energy is well positioned to strengthen existing business while taking steps into new long-term opportunities," says Jesper Åkerlund.

Per Olofsson welcomes Jesper Åkerlund and sees great potential to continue W3 Energy's development journey with him at the helm.

"In a complex and rapidly changing market, there is a strong demand for skilled asset managers with a strong market presence. In the recruitment process, we looked for candidates who share our values and long-term ambitions as owners - and we believe Jesper truly does," says Per Olofsson.

The outgoing CEO, Pär Dunder, will remain as a shareholder and member of the board of W3 Energy. He views the succession as a sign of strength for the company:

"We have grown by 300 percent over the past five years - and with solid profitability. It has been hard but rewarding work, and it is with great pleasure that I pass on the leadership to Jesper. With his business sense and experience from larger organizations, he is exactly the right person to take W3 Energy into its next phase," says Pär Dunder.

For more information:

Per Olofsson, Chairman of the Board and Principal Owner, W3 Energy

+46 (0)70 510 72 82

per.olofsson@w3e.se

Pär Dunder, CEO, W3 Energy

+46 (0)70 375 00 43

par.dunder@w3e.se

Jesper Åkerlund, Appointed CEO, W3 Energy

+46 (0)70 950 05 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: