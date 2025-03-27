Jereh Unveils AI-Powered Oil and Gas Innovations at cippe 2025

BEIJING, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh Group made a strong impact at the 25th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe 2025) in Beijing, with the theme "Innovating a Sustainable Future". Jereh showcased its latest advancements in oil & gas, new energy regeneration, offshore engineering, and AI-driven digital transformation.

Jereh Booth at cippe2025 Jereh Unveils AI-Powered Solutions

At the exhibition, Jereh introduced its revolutionary AI•R FRAC smart fracturing system, the first fully integrated AI-driven solution for fracturing operations. Combining eight key modules—including intelligent decision-making, predictive maintenance, real-time safety monitoring, and closed-loop mixing—this system significantly enhances efficiency and reduces risks. Field data confirms 100% accuracy in pressure anomaly detection, a 97.8% success rate in pump failure prediction, and a 36% improvement in overall wellsite productivity.

Jereh also unveiled its next-generation smart coiled tubing control truck, which integrates machine learning, real-time diagnostics, and automated operation to improve safety and efficiency. The company further showcased its electric and turbine-driven fracturing technologies, electric blender, smart cementing, and multi-fuel fracturing solutions, emphasizing a cleaner, more efficient future for the industry.

Through an innovative physical and digital hybrid display, Jereh demonstrated its integrated natural gas solutions, covering exploration, processing, storage, power generation, and LNG applications. The company's expertise in compression technology, modular processing units, and large-scale gas storage solutions provides a robust foundation for sustainable energy development.

Jereh reinforced its commitment to sustainability by presenting advanced oily waste treatment, lithium battery recycling, and renewable energy equipment recycling technologies. These innovations ensure efficient resource recovery and environmental compliance, setting industry benchmarks for circular economy practices.

Jereh Chairman Mr. Li Huitao highlighted the transformative impact of AI in the energy sector: "Artificial intelligence is not just the future—it is the present. Jereh is leading this shift by integrating AI with advanced manufacturing, driving digitalization, and contributing to global energy sustainability."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651373/Jereh_Booth_cippe2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651374/Jereh_Unveils_AI_Powered_Solutions.jpg