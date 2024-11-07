Jereh Showcases Digitalized Exhibit at ADIPEC 2024, Highlighting Smart, Sustainable Energy Solutions

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a year of expansion and technological breakthroughs, Jereh brings a dynamic showcase to ADIPEC 2024. Pushing the boundaries of high-end engineering and equipment, Jereh is highlighting innovations in efficient oil & gas development, surface engineering, digital oilfield technologies and oilfield environmental management that resonate with a industry eager for greener and smarter solutions.

Showcasing a range of digital innovations, Jereh's booth drew a large crowd eager to explore its advanced solutions. Distinguished visitors included His Excellency Omar Suwaina AlSuwaidi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE, and Jereh had the honor of hosting Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, Zhang Yiming, at its booth.

As industries and governments intensify their focus on AI, its ability to tackle major challenges and shape the future of energy becomes increasingly clear. In response, ADIPEC 2024 has introduced a dedicated Energy AI Zone, specifically designed to explore how artificial intelligence can drive innovations and efficiency within the energy landscape.

Aligned with this trend, Jereh's commitment to digital transformation becomes a major draw for ADIPEC visitors this year. Jereh's Gas-Powered Electric Fracturing Solution features a 35MW gas turbine generator, electric frac trailers, an intelligent manifold system, and a smart command center for comprehensive site support. Its solutions, from remote equipment control to predictive maintenance, is able to create a decision-making model that ensures rapid, expert responses to any anomalies. This fully electric, smart site allows one-click operations from the command center, reducing the workforce from eight operators to three.

Expanding its digital expertise, Jereh also provides integrated digital solution for smart oil & gas fields engineering. On the second day of ADIPEC, Jereh signed a $920 million EPC contract with ADNOC Onshore to execute a transformative AI-powered well digitalization program. Under this contract, Jereh will install advanced remote sensing and operational equipment in over 2,000 wells across various fields. The project will enable real-time data transmission, monitoring, and analysis across these wellsites, helping ADNOC transition from traditional inspection methods to an advanced, fully digitalized, and largely autonomous management model.

Through its digitalized innovations and strategic partnerships, Jereh demonstrates its commitment to pioneering the energy industry. As ADIPEC 2024 underscores, Jereh is not only meeting current energy demands with sustainable solutions but is actively shaping a more resilient, data-driven, and efficient energy future.

