Jereh Introduces New Jebel Ali Warehouse at ADIPEC 2019

The new warehouse will greatly shorten the delivery time and enable quicker response to customers' needs.

Mr. Haven Dong, VP of Jereh Middle East Region, said, "As we adopt a localized strategy, Jereh's business will cover more markets in the broader Middle East, especially after the opening of new warehouse. The warehouse will store a great number of our reliable and high-durability well service accessories, which is going to guarantee quicker and better after-sales service and help us create long-term value for clients."

After the ceremony, Jereh unveiled electric frac fleet solution. Having been launched in China in April, it was the first time for the solution to debut on Middle East stage.

Equipped with robust electric motor and Jereh patented JR5000QPN pump, the solution can satisfy operation of large displacement, high pressure and long duration. Running on electricity generated by generator set rather than diesel, the fleet shall bring a greener, more efficient and economical way for fracturing operations.

Jereh also displayed fluid end assembly with ball valve at the exhibition. Featuring low maintenance cost and high reliability, it perfectly meets the demands of local market.

Besides, Jereh demonstrated state-of-the-art coiled tubing at the exhibition, drawing attention from attendees. A client from UAE placed an order directly.

Mr. Johnson Jiang, President of Jereh Middle East Region said, "To be the best petroleum equipment designer & manufacturer, the most professional oil & gas solution provider and the respected name by people around the world are what we've been pursuing for all this time."

"Jereh has harvested plentiful results on its journey of localization. In the future, we'll keep improving our products and services and implementing a localization strategy!"

