Jereh Group Unveils Revolutionary GreenWell Hazardous Waste Treatment Equipment at Beijing cippe

Jereh made waves at the 24th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe2024) in Beijing with their showcase of cutting-edge innovations under the theme "Low Carbon Tech Smart Exploitation Solutions."

Jereh Booth at cippe2024

Spanning a vast 1500 square meter exhibition space, Jereh exhibited high-end equipment and solutions across sectors like oil, natural gas, environmental protection, marine engineering, etc. Alongside informative technical sessions, the exhibition highlighted Jereh's advancements in providing optimal solutions for oil and gas industries and driving high-quality energy development under the trend of low carbon and intelligence.

A major highlight was the unveiling of the GreenWell distributed hazardous waste treatment equipment, a breakthrough solution addressing challenges in centralized hazardous waste disposal. This innovative equipment offers on-site treatment without intermediary steps, significantly enhancing processing efficiency while reducing waste and enabling wastewater recycling within the system. Its modular design allows for easy transfer between different sites, catering to the needs of various drilling platforms. Compared to traditional methods, GreenWell offers cost savings and environmental benefits, making it an attractive option for creating eco-friendly well sites.

Jereh also introduced its new generation Jereh Apollo Turbine Fracturing Equipment, featuring an integrated design for efficient transportation and operation. Equipped with a powerful 5000 HP plunger pump, it offers unprecedented operational efficiency and reliability for oil and gas development.

The Jereh booth attracted a steady stream of visitors, with many expressing keen interest in Jereh's latest technologies and products, particularly its low-carbon fracturing solutions, intelligent oilfield command centers, gas boosting solutions and CCUS integrated solutions, etc.

