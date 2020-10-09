Jensen Partners Receives Two Accolades at 2020 Private Equity Wire US Awards

Recognized as the Best Recruitment Company for Executives

Named Best Recruiter for Investor Relations & Asset Raising for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, today announced it received two accolades at the 2020 Private Equity Wire USA Awards. At a ceremony conducted virtually on October 8th, the firm was named "Best Recruitment Company for Executives." In addition, Jensen Partners was recognized for the second consecutive year as "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising."

These multiple wins build on the firm's recognition in the annual Private Equity Wire European Awards, which were announced in March 2020. The US awards are based on a 'peer review system' whereby the publication's readers - including institutional and high net worth investors as well as managers and other industry professionals at fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians and advisers – vote for winners. In each category, firms with the most votes at the end of the voting period are subject to a final review by Private Equity Wire's Senior Editorial team. This year, there were a total of 16,977 votes cast with 22 percent of those coming from Limited Partners (LPs), and 39 percent each from General Partners (GPs) and Service Providers.

"We are extremely grateful to have received these two outstanding awards; these reward our efforts to ensure successful long-term placements for our clients. Our investment in technology and our human capital expansion throughout Europe and North America have been key to our success," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Being recognized by our clients and their investors as well as service providers is particularly gratifying as it speaks to our name in the executive recruiting industry and the core relationships we have built over the past decade. This year, we invested in creating a bespoke software platform to curate a Diversity Data Analytics methodology and hired four senior executives to our firm."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 22,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 12,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2017, Jensen Partners began tracking the diversity of marketing talent to better meet the demand for diverse hires, and in 2020 the firm began tracking the movement of marketers specializing in ESG and impact investing. Jensen Partners makes this innovative data and insights about trends in the alternative investment industry available exclusively in its quarterly newsletter.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from industry trade publications such as HFMWeek, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown for its expertise in hedge funds, private credit and private equity, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

