Jennmar Acquires SSAB's Expandable Rock Bolt Production Facility in Virsbo, Sweden

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennmar, a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries and a FalconPoint Partners portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired SSAB's expandable rock bolt production facility in Virsbo, Sweden.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Jennmar's position as a key player in the global mining industry, broadening its product portfolio and establishing a significant presence in the European market.

SSAB

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Jennmar, strengthening our capabilities within the hard rock mining sector while also expanding our global reach and bringing our operations to the European market," said Tony Calandra, CEO of Jennmar. "The addition of an established rock bolt product line to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in mining. We are proud to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality solutions, further solidifying our position as an industry leader."

The Virsbo facility—widely recognized for producing high-quality expandable rock bolts made of premium Nordic steel—supplies mines and tunneling projects worldwide, with established markets in Europe and the Americas. The facility will be integrated as part of Jennmar's global operations, and all 66 employees at the Virsbo facility have been offered continued employment with Jennmar.

"I am very pleased that such an established company is interested in taking over production and continuing to develop it. They have extensive experience in the mining industry and also manufacture their own expandable bolts in the U.S.," added Sara Valentin Eklöw, Managing Director at Jennmar Sweden and former Sales Director for Expandable Rock Bolts and Head of the Virsbo Facility at SSAB.

About Jennmar

Jennmar is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, Jennmar's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About FalconPoint Partners

FalconPoint is a private equity firm that invests in North American mid-market companies in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm leverages a partnership-oriented approach and relationship-based procurement strategy to identify and execute on idiosyncratic opportunities to invest in companies that provide mission-critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

