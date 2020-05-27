Jennewein Publishes New Results on the Norovirus-inhibiting Effect of Complex Oligosaccharides

RHEINBREITBACH, Germany, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH today announces the publication of the latest results from its norovirus research program in the Journal of Biotechnology. Breast-fed infants are less likely than bottle-fed infants to contract norovirus infections, and earlier work has indicated a link between this protective effect and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). In our previous study, we found that the most abundant HMOs, namely 2′‑fucosyllactose (2′-FL) and 3‑fucosyllactose (3-FL), can directly inhibit certain serotypes of norovirus by blocking interactions between the virus and its natural receptor. In this latest study, entitled "Biotechnologically produced fucosylated oligosaccharides inhibit the binding of human noroviruses to their natural receptors", we extended our work to include additional HMOs such as lacto-N-fucopenatose I and even more complex oligosaccharides.

"With more than 600 million infections and 200 000 deaths per year and no treatment available, norovirus is definitely a global health problem, and a particular threat to infants, small children and the elderly," states Dr Stefan Jennewein, CEO of Jennewein Biotechnologie. "Our company has been working for many years on the development of HMOs and other complex carbohydrates that bind to norovirus and prevent infections."

Dr Katja Parschat, Co-Head of R&D at Jennewein Biotechnologie, adds: "Complex oligosaccharides such as HMOs can mimic the structure of the virus's natural receptor on human cells, coating the virus and preventing it from interacting with its targets. We demonstrated this ability for 2′-FL and 3-FL in our previous study. But the development of more complex oligosaccharides, which mimic the virus receptors even more closely, allows us to significantly improve this protective effect."

About human milk oligosaccharides

HMOs are complex sugar molecules that are only present in breast milk. Excluding water, they are the third most abundant constituent of human milk after fats and lactose. More than 200 structurally distinct HMOs have been identified.

The most abundant HMO is 2′-FL, which is produced by about 80% of all lactating mothers and is present at concentrations of up to 3 g/L. HMOs, and 2′-FL in particular, have a positive impact on infant development by promoting the growth of beneficial microorganisms and inhibiting the growth of pathogens, directly and indirectly preventing colonisation. Jennewein Biotechnologie launched its 2′-FL product onto the global baby food market in 2015, and several infant milk formulas around the world now contain 2′-FL (e.g., Abbott Similac, Danone Aptamil ProFutura).

About Jennewein Biotechnologie

Jennewein Biotechnologie is a leading international industrial biotechnology company with a product range including complex oligosaccharides (HMOs) and rare monosaccharides. The company manufactures an extensive portfolio of innovative HMO products, such as 2′-FL, 3-FL, lacto-N-neotetraose and lacto-N-tetraose. These rare sugars are used in the food industry (particularly in infant milk formulas), the pharmaceutical industry, and the cosmetics industry. The manufacturing process involves state-of-the-art fermentation techniques. In 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Jennewein Biotechnologie a license to market 2′-FL in the USA. This was followed in 2017 by European Union marketing authorisation under the Novel Food Regulation. Jennewein Biotechnologie was the very first who filed and obtained a novel food approval for a product origination from a recombinant bacterial process in the European Union.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Bettina Gutierrez

bettina.gutierrez@jennewein-biotech.de

+49 2224 98810 797

www.jennewein-biotech.com

Related Links

http://www.jennewein-biotech.com



SOURCE Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH