Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

"When I started at YouTube in 2010, the majority of creators were based in the U.S.," said Hazanov. "Ten years later, the majority were international. There's a massive opportunity for Jellysmack to reach these international creators, and I'm thrilled to be leading the charge."

Hazanov's focus will be signing new international creators to the Jellysmack Creator Program, a solution that leverages the company's proprietary AI technology and first-party data to help individual video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. The Creator Program currently has over 250 creator partners, including megastars PewDiePie, MrBeast, and Cauet, plus fan favorites like Patrick Starrr, Bailey Sarian, and Nas Daily. Jellysmack uses its technology and team of experts to edit, optimize, and distribute videos onto Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube on behalf of the creator, establishing new revenue streams.

Hazanov will also be overseeing the international expansion of the company's Media Partner Program, beginning with its partnership with leading Parisian radio station Skyrock. With the Media Partner Program, Jellysmack optimizes and operates social content for media brand partners.

To build out the international team, Hazanov has brought on two additional senior leaders. Harry Levy, formerly of Taboola and Google, will focus on EMEA and LATAM as Head of Sales and Partnerships. Former Universal Music & Expedia executive Laurent Hulin will oversee the APAC region as General Manager.

"To be the definitive global creator company, we have to expand our global presence," said Hazanov. "Jellysmack has a proven approach and technology solution for growing creators across social platforms that no one else has, so it's now about getting the right people into those regions where we are seeing the biggest opportunities within the creator economy."

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com .

