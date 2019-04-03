Jean-Baptiste Agnus Joins Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' Global Leadership Team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SAN DIEGO and WETTEREN, Belgium, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading global provider of bio-pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that Jean-Baptiste Agnus has joined Aji Bio-Pharma as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Agnus brings extensive leadership, business development, and sales experience in the bio-pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing industry.

Mr. Agnus joins Aji Bio-Pharma after 13 years at Novasep, where he held a number of business development leadership roles with increasing responsibility both in Europe and US, including Business Development Manager – Europe, Sr. Director API Sales for the Synthetic Molecules Business Unit, and most recently as the Head of Sales & Business Development North America, where he was responsible for both small molecule API and biologics contract manufacturing services. Prior to his experience at Novasep, Mr. Agnus was the Business Manager at Isochem in SNPE group.

"We are excited to welcome Jean-Baptiste to our global leadership team at Aji Bio-Pharma," said David Enloe, President and CEO of Aji Bio-Pharma. "With over 18 years of results-driven CDMO commercial development experience in the bio-pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, we are confident Jean-Baptiste will be a strong leader for our global Sales and Marketing teams. His commitment to developing trusted partnerships with clients and advancing their product pipelines is an excellent fit with our organization. His extensive international experience will further enhance our relationships with our global customers."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including: Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://ajibio-pharma.com



SOURCE Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services