JDX Welcomes Bob Clare, as Head of U.S. Consulting Services Sales

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JDX, the global financial services consulting firm, announced today that it was excited to welcome Bob Clare, as head of U.S. Consulting Services Sales. Bob's appointment further strengthens the firm's regional senior leadership. It will accelerate JDX's growth strategy to expand and geographically diversify the client base for its innovative Consulting Services business through its hub in the U.S.

Bob joins JDX from Cognizant where he was a Managing Partner and Strategic Business Unit head. Before that, Bob held several different COO roles at Bank of America Corporation. Bob brings valuable insight and operational acumen to JDX, with extensive experience that includes senior positions in technology, banking, and operations. Adept in digital payments, consumer banking, wealth & investment management, risk management, mergers & acquisitions, banking & markets, Bob has an excellent track record of success in increasing sales, growing revenue, building diverse teams and improving profitability.

Bob will be based from JDX's New York office and will report functionally to Mike Berry, Chief Commercial Officer and regionally to Lucy Dorr, Head of Consulting Services.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Berry said: "We are delighted to welcome Bob to JDX and the global sales organisation. His experience will be pivotal in helping JDX to focus its client efforts in the U.S. region. Bob will work closely with Lucy Dorr in support of her strategy to geographically scale and accelerate the growth of our strategic solutions-based Consulting Services business."

Lucy Dorr said: "I'm incredibly excited to have Bob on board. The geographical expansion of our U.S. solutions-based Consulting Services business is a key development priority for our growth plans. Bob will be key in helping us to continue to build strong relationships in the region and in demonstrating the power of our capabilities to shape innovative solutions for our clients."

About JDX

Formed in 2012, JDX had a vision to create a global consulting firm inspired by entrepreneurship and a unique culture. An intelligent, outcomes-focused, customer-first business partner committed to delivering exceptional client satisfaction, JDX provides valuable, strategic, technology and operational consulting services. With a history of proven solution delivery, JDX is a trusted advisor to its clients in financial services companies, market intermediaries and FinTech companies. A global firm, JDX, has offices in New York, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Singapore and Hong Kong. To learn more about JDX, visit www.jdxconsulting.com.

Related Links

https://www.jdxconsulting.com



SOURCE JDX