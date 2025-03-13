JD Logistics Expands in Poland with Third Warehouse to Enhance Supply Chain Logistics Services

WARSAW, Poland, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Logistics, also known as JINGDONG Logistics, officially launched its third warehouse in Poland, the second such facility in Warsaw. The newly operated nearly 10,000-square-meter warehouse will provide integrated cross-border supply chain solutions for businesses, further optimizing efficiency across logistics operations.

JD Logistics has been expanding its presence in Poland since 2021, initially launching its first warehouse in Warsaw, followed by a second in Poznań. The company also became the exclusive warehousing and logistics operator for a well-known Polish retailer, offering customized fulfillment solutions tailored to a diverse range of products. Currently, JD Logistics manages over 5,000 SKUs for this client, covering categories such as consumer electronics, household goods, and home appliances. By leveraging JD Logistics' proprietary warehouse management system, the facility achieves a 99.5% inventory accuracy rate, one of the highest in the industry, ensuring rapid and precise fulfillment with delivery as fast as 24 hours.

"The Poland warehouse network is a key pillar of JD Logistics' long-term strategy in Europe," said head of JD Logistics Europe. "By leveraging the synergies of our three warehouses in Poland, we aim to enhance cross-border supply chain efficiency helping brands and businesses succeed in dynamic global markets. JD Logistics continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for businesses in Europe driving efficiency, sustainability, and global connectivity in supply chain operations."

Additionally, JD Logistics plays a crucial role in supporting ochama, JD.com, Inc.'s omnichannel retail brand in Europe with its warehouse located near the Polish-German border. It employs an advanced goods-to-person system that enhances pick-up efficiency by three times compared to traditional methods. This enables ochama to achieve 48-hour fulfillment across Poland with some orders eligible for same-day delivery. In line with JD Logistics' commitment to sustainability, the facility is equipped with a rooftop photovoltaic power system and operates with new-energy forklifts to reduce its carbon footprint.

As the logistics arm of JD.com, Inc., JD Logistics is a global leader in integrated supply chain logistics solutions, managing over 1,600 warehouses in China and abroad. JD Logistics continues to expand its global logistics footprint, with over 100 overseas warehouses, bonded warehouses, and direct-mail facilities spanning more than 1 million square meters. By 2025, the company plans to double its overseas warehouse capacity.