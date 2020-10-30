JCET's Global Manufacturing Strategy Produces Records for Revenue and Profit in Q3

JCET Group

30 Oct, 2020

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 6.79 billion. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 11.2% year on year (see note).
  • Generated RMB 1.48 billion cash from operations, up 171.3％ year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.69 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.79 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.40 billion, a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.25, as compared to RMB 0.05 in Q3 2019.

Note: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 1.05 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 7.84 billion, an increase of 11.2% over the same period last year.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange code: 600584), a world leading provider of semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and testing services announced financial results for the third quarter 2020, ended September 30, 2020. Revenue was RMB 6.79 billion and net profit was RMB 0.40 billion, showing steady revenue growth and continued improvement in profitability. JCET has achieved revenue of RMB 18.76 billion and net profit of RMB 0.76 billion through the first three quarters, both representing record highs for the company.

JCET has continued to grow its strategic partnerships with global industry leading semiconductor manufacturers by accelerating the growth of high volume production capacity of advanced assembly and test processes and engaging in robust market strategies. These initiatives have led to improvements in key financial metrics.

Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET Group, said, "By expanding the integration of the resources in each of our worldwide operations, we have accelerated the growth of our production capacity for devices designed for key applications in the 5G, high-performance computing and high-end storage markets. Additionally, the technical services capabilities of each of our global factories have been enhanced significantly due to the continued improvements driven by our company's world-class management team."

Ms. Janet Chou, Chief Financial Officer of JCET Group, said, "With strong execution and operational discipline, JCET delivered record profit in the third quarter of 2020. We remain committed to driving profitable growth and cash generation. Given the improved liquidity position and healthier balance sheet, we will continue to invest in critical technologies to strengthen our core competencies."

About JCET Group: 

JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor system integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)


RMB in millions














As of

ASSETS




Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Current assets







  Currency funds




2,248

2,569

  Derivative financial assets




3

4

  Accounts receivable




3,851

3,350

  Receivables financing




85

68

  Prepayments




201

188

  Other receivables




11

11

  Inventories




3,138

2,731

  Current portion of non-current assets




56

137

  Other current assets




194

501

Total current assets




9,787

9,559

Non-current assets







  Long-term receivables




30

40

  Long-term equity investments




941

972

  Other equity investments




491

517

  Investment properties




97

100

  Fixed assets




17,970

17,799

  Construction in progress




1,176

1,664

  Intangible assets




556

587

  Goodwill




2,159

2,214

  Long-term prepaid expenses




0

1

  Deferred tax assets




124

128

  Other non-current assets




1

1

Total non-current assets




23,545

24,023

Total assets




33,332

33,582


 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)


RMB in millions













As of

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 






Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Current liabilities







  Short-term borrowings




5,797

9,098

  Derivative financial liabilities




42

161

  Notes payable




487

958

  Accounts payable




5,212

4,618

  Receipts in advance




0

113

  Contract liabilities




30

0

  Employee benefits payable




777

586

  Taxes and surcharges payable




116

53

  Other payables




217

235

  Current portion of long-term liabilities




2,510

1,827

Total current liabilities




15,188

17,649

Non-current liabilities







  Long-term borrowings




2,680

1,585

  Bonds payable




1,022

0

  Long-term payables




714

1,216

  Long-term employee benefits payable




2

1

  Deferred income




365

337

  Deferred tax liabilities




158

156

Total non-current liabilities




4,941

3,295

Total liabilities




20,129

20,944

Equity







  Paid-in capital




1,603

1,603

  Surplus reserves




10,242

10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income




232

429

  Specialized reserves




122

122

  Unappropriated profit




994

231

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent




13,193

12,627

Minority shareholders




10

11

Total equity




13,203

12,638

Total liabilities and equity




33,332

33,582


 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data







Three months ended

Nine months ended


Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Revenue

6,787

7,047

18,763

16,196

Less: Cost of sales

5,631

6,209

15,863

14,507

           Taxes and surcharges

11

9

28

26

           Selling expenses

59

71

175

199

           Administrative expenses

252

265

687

814

           Research and development expenses

277

227

768

576

           Finance expenses

179

223

482

657

            Including: Interest expenses

131

220

433

589

                            Interest income

12

7

31

20

Add: Other income

17

31

97

217

          Investment income / (loss)

(1)

5

(8)

1

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in a
ssociates and joint ventures

(1)

5

(8)

2

          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

6

0

1

0

          Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets

28

0

28

0

          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(1)

2

(7)

(6)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

0

(1)

(25)

(15)

          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets


33

7

42

14

Operating profit / (loss)

460

87

888

(372)

Add: Non-operating income

3

0

3

1

Less: Non-operating expenses

10

0

18

4

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

453

87

873

(375)

Less: Income tax expenses

55

10

108

(194)

Net profit / (loss)


398

77

765

(181)

Classified by continuity of operations







  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

398

77

765

(181)

Classified by ownership







  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

398

77

764

(182)

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

1

1

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

598

(116)

231

143

Less: Other reductions

2

0

2

0

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners

of the parent)

994

(39)

994

(39)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) 


RMB in millions, except share data







Three months ended

Nine months ended


Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(354)

241

(197)

199

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(354)

241

(197)

199

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(10)

0

(10)

0

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(10)

0

(10)

0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(344)

241

(187)

199

  Comprehensive income using the equity method


0

0

0

0

  Cash flow hedge reserve

(1)

(1)

1

4

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(343)

242

(188)

195

Total comprehensive income

42

318

567

18

  Including:







     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
parent

42

318

566

17

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority
shareholders

0

0

1

1

Earnings per share







  Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.05

0.48

(0.11)

  Diluted earnings per share

0.25

0.05

0.48

(0.11)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)


RMB in millions







Three months ended

Nine months ended


Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

6,468

6,695

19,360

16,651

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

105

139

528

297

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

244

69

767

277

Total cash inflows from operating activities

6,817

6,903

20,655

17,225

Cash payments for goods and services

4,241

5,200

13,584

12,376

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

856

911

2,644

2,699

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

81

173

313

411

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

159

74

482

377

Total cash outflows from operating activities

5,337

6,358

17,023

15,863

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,480

545

3,632

1,362

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Cash receipts from returns of investments

6

37

6

103

Cash receipts from investment income

0

2

0

2

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets

38

30

65

45

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

0

0

0

20

Total cash inflows from investing activities

44

69

71

170

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other
long-term assets

726

627

2,062

2,157

Total cash outflows from investing activities

726

627

2,062

2,157

Net cash flows from investing activities

(682)

(558)

(1,991)

(1,987)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)




RMB in millions







Three months ended

Nine months ended


Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Cash receipts from borrowings

1,418

2,350

9,950

10,843

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

1,103

0

1,880

Total cash inflows from financing activities

1,418

3,453

9,950

12,723

Cash repayments for debts

2,311

3,407

10,452

12,613

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest
expenses

120

232

425

669

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

206

51

491

766

Total cash outflows from financing activities

2,637

3,690

11,368

14,048

Net cash flows from financing activities

(1,219)

(237)

(1,418)

(1,325)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS

(48)

37

(33)

43

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(469)

(213)

190

(1,907)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,525

2,512

1,866

4,206

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,056

2,299

2,056

2,299

JCET Group

