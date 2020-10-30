JCET's Global Manufacturing Strategy Produces Records for Revenue and Profit in Q3

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 6.79 billion . On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 11.2% year on year (see note).

. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 11.2% year on year (see note). Generated RMB 1.48 billion cash from operations, up 171.3％ year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.69 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.79 billion .

cash from operations, up 171.3％ year on year. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the quarter was . Net profit was RMB 0.40 billion , a record high in the company's history.

, a record high in the company's history. Earnings per share was RMB 0.25 , as compared to RMB 0.05 in Q3 2019.

Note: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 1.05 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 7.84 billion, an increase of 11.2% over the same period last year.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange code: 600584), a world leading provider of semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and testing services announced financial results for the third quarter 2020, ended September 30, 2020. Revenue was RMB 6.79 billion and net profit was RMB 0.40 billion, showing steady revenue growth and continued improvement in profitability. JCET has achieved revenue of RMB 18.76 billion and net profit of RMB 0.76 billion through the first three quarters, both representing record highs for the company.

JCET has continued to grow its strategic partnerships with global industry leading semiconductor manufacturers by accelerating the growth of high volume production capacity of advanced assembly and test processes and engaging in robust market strategies. These initiatives have led to improvements in key financial metrics.

Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET Group, said, "By expanding the integration of the resources in each of our worldwide operations, we have accelerated the growth of our production capacity for devices designed for key applications in the 5G, high-performance computing and high-end storage markets. Additionally, the technical services capabilities of each of our global factories have been enhanced significantly due to the continued improvements driven by our company's world-class management team."

Ms. Janet Chou, Chief Financial Officer of JCET Group, said, "With strong execution and operational discipline, JCET delivered record profit in the third quarter of 2020. We remain committed to driving profitable growth and cash generation. Given the improved liquidity position and healthier balance sheet, we will continue to invest in critical technologies to strengthen our core competencies."

About JCET Group:

JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor system integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

RMB in millions

























As of ASSETS









Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Current assets















Currency funds









2,248

2,569 Derivative financial assets









3

4 Accounts receivable









3,851

3,350 Receivables financing









85

68 Prepayments









201

188 Other receivables









11

11 Inventories









3,138

2,731 Current portion of non-current assets









56

137 Other current assets









194

501 Total current assets









9,787

9,559 Non-current assets















Long-term receivables









30

40 Long-term equity investments









941

972 Other equity investments









491

517 Investment properties









97

100 Fixed assets









17,970

17,799 Construction in progress









1,176

1,664 Intangible assets









556

587 Goodwill









2,159

2,214 Long-term prepaid expenses









0

1 Deferred tax assets









124

128 Other non-current assets









1

1 Total non-current assets









23,545

24,023 Total assets









33,332

33,582





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

RMB in millions

























As of LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings









5,797

9,098 Derivative financial liabilities









42

161 Notes payable









487

958 Accounts payable









5,212

4,618 Receipts in advance









0

113 Contract liabilities









30

0 Employee benefits payable









777

586 Taxes and surcharges payable









116

53 Other payables









217

235 Current portion of long-term liabilities









2,510

1,827 Total current liabilities









15,188

17,649 Non-current liabilities















Long-term borrowings









2,680

1,585 Bonds payable









1,022

0 Long-term payables









714

1,216 Long-term employee benefits payable









2

1 Deferred income









365

337 Deferred tax liabilities









158

156 Total non-current liabilities









4,941

3,295 Total liabilities









20,129

20,944 Equity















Paid-in capital









1,603

1,603 Surplus reserves









10,242

10,242 Accumulated other comprehensive income









232

429 Specialized reserves









122

122 Unappropriated profit









994

231 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent









13,193

12,627 Minority shareholders









10

11 Total equity









13,203

12,638 Total liabilities and equity









33,332

33,582





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 Revenue

6,787

7,047

18,763

16,196 Less: Cost of sales

5,631

6,209

15,863

14,507 Taxes and surcharges

11

9

28

26 Selling expenses

59

71

175

199 Administrative expenses

252

265

687

814 Research and development expenses

277

227

768

576 Finance expenses

179

223

482

657 Including: Interest expenses

131

220

433

589 Interest income

12

7

31

20 Add: Other income

17

31

97

217 Investment income / (loss)

(1)

5

(8)

1 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in a

ssociates and joint ventures

(1)

5

(8)

2 Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

6

0

1

0 Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets

28

0

28

0 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(1)

2

(7)

(6) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

0

(1)

(25)

(15) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets

33

7

42

14 Operating profit / (loss)

460

87

888

(372) Add: Non-operating income

3

0

3

1 Less: Non-operating expenses

10

0

18

4 Profit / (loss) before income taxes

453

87

873

(375) Less: Income tax expenses

55

10

108

(194) Net profit / (loss)

398

77

765

(181) Classified by continuity of operations















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

398

77

765

(181) Classified by ownership















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

398

77

764

(182) Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

0

1

1 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

598

(116)

231

143 Less: Other reductions

2

0

2

0 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)

994

(39)

994

(39)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(354)

241

(197)

199 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(354)

241

(197)

199 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(10)

0

(10)

0 Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(10)

0

(10)

0 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(344)

241

(187)

199 Comprehensive income using the equity method

0

0

0

0 Cash flow hedge reserve

(1)

(1)

1

4 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(343)

242

(188)

195 Total comprehensive income

42

318

567

18 Including:















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent

42

318

566

17 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

shareholders

0

0

1

1 Earnings per share















Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.05

0.48

(0.11) Diluted earnings per share

0.25

0.05

0.48

(0.11)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions













Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

6,468

6,695

19,360

16,651 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

105

139

528

297 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

244

69

767

277 Total cash inflows from operating activities

6,817

6,903

20,655

17,225 Cash payments for goods and services

4,241

5,200

13,584

12,376 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

856

911

2,644

2,699 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

81

173

313

411 Other cash payments relating to operating activities

159

74

482

377 Total cash outflows from operating activities

5,337

6,358

17,023

15,863 Net cash flows from operating activities

1,480

545

3,632

1,362 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from returns of investments

6

37

6

103 Cash receipts from investment income

0

2

0

2 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets

and other long-term assets

38

30

65

45 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

0

0

0

20 Total cash inflows from investing activities

44

69

71

170 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other

long-term assets

726

627

2,062

2,157 Total cash outflows from investing activities

726

627

2,062

2,157 Net cash flows from investing activities

(682)

(558)

(1,991)

(1,987)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)





RMB in millions













Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from borrowings

1,418

2,350

9,950

10,843 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

1,103

0

1,880 Total cash inflows from financing activities

1,418

3,453

9,950

12,723 Cash repayments for debts

2,311

3,407

10,452

12,613 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest

expenses

120

232

425

669 Other cash payments relating to financing activities

206

51

491

766 Total cash outflows from financing activities

2,637

3,690

11,368

14,048 Net cash flows from financing activities

(1,219)

(237)

(1,418)

(1,325) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

(48)

37

(33)

43 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(469)

(213)

190

(1,907) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,525

2,512

1,866

4,206 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,056

2,299

2,056

2,299

