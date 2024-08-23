JCET Q2 2024 Net Profit Attributable to the Parent Increased by 258% Quarter-on-Quarter, Hitting a Record High for Revenue

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 8.64 billion , an increase of 36.9% year-on-year and 26.3% quarter-on-quarter. A record high Q2 in the company's history.

, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year and 26.3% quarter-on-quarter. A record high Q2 in the company's history. Generated RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.72 billion .

cash from operations. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the quarter was . Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.48 billion , an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter.

, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter. Earnings per share was RMB 0.27 , as compared to RMB 0.22 in Q2 2023.

1H 2024 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 15.49 billion , an increase of 27.2% year-on-year.

, an increase of 27.2% year-on-year. Generated RMB 3.03 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.87 billion , free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was RMB 1.16 billion .

cash from operations. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was . Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.62 billion , an increase of 25.0% year-on-year.

, an increase of 25.0% year-on-year. Earnings per share was RMB 0.35 , as compared to RMB 0.28 in 1H 2023.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2024. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.49 billion, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.62 billion, both increased over 25%. In Q2 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.64 billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year, a record high Q2 in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter, generating RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations.

During the reporting period, the company's capacity utilization has significantly increased, with enlarged investment to expand production capacity of core production lines. In the first half of the year, the revenue of communications, computing, and consumer electronics businesses increased respectively by 48%, 23%, and 33% year-on-year. The company is consistently strengthening the research and development in advanced packaging technologies, with R&D investment of RMB 0.82 billion in 1H 2024, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%.

JCET is also actively promoting strategic projects to enhance its smart manufacturing. After two years construction, the new advanced packaging factory "JCET Microelectronics Wafer-level Microsystems Integration High-end Manufacturing Base" with an area of over 130,000 square meters is progressing with equipment mobilization. The new automotive chip back-end manufacturing base has completed building the factory structure. The acquisition of a high-density memory chip packaging factory has obtained necessary approvals, and the project is progressing towards completion.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET actively promotes innovative applications of advanced packaging technologies and continues to expand its production capacity in China, Singapore and South Korea, with steady growth in performance in the first half of 2024. The company will continue to increase investment in R&D and strategic projects, strengthen innovation cooperation in the industrial chain and sustainable development, and create higher value for shareholders, customers, employees and society."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2024 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)











RMB in millions

































Jun 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











10,621

7,325 Trading financial assets











1,605

2,306 Derivative financial assets











0

4 Accounts receivable











4,066

4,185 Receivables financing











71

38 Prepayments











132

104 Other receivables











115

87 Inventories











3,408

3,195 Other current assets











393

375 Total current assets











20,411

17,619 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











31

33 Long-term equity investments











666

695 Other equity investments











434

447 Investment properties











84

86 Fixed assets











18,408

18,744 Construction in progress











2,039

1,053 Right-of-use assets











519

563 Intangible assets











659

662 Goodwill











2,262

2,248 Long-term prepaid expenses











13

17 Deferred tax assets











377

364 Other non-current assets











66

48 Total non-current assets











25,558

24,960 Total assets











45,969

42,579



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Jun 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











467

1,696 Derivative financial liabilities











2

0 Notes payable











300

223 Accounts payable











5,773

4,782 Contract liabilities











260

185 Employee benefits payable











732

781 Taxes and surcharges payable











116

167 Other payables











368

354 Current portion of long-term liabilities











1,806

1,491 Other current liabilities











2

3 Total current liabilities











9,826

9,682 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











7,749

5,777 Lease liabilities











480

530 Long-term payables











3

0 Long-term employee benefits payable











14

14 Deferred income











438

384 Other non-current liabilities











38

41 Total non-current liabilities











8,722

6,746 Total liabilities











18,548

16,428 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,789

1,789 Capital reserves











15,228

15,237 Accumulated other comprehensive income











591

543 Specialized reserves











1

0 Surplus reserves











257

257 Unappropriated profit











8,680

8,239 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











26,546

26,065 Minority shareholders











875

86 Total equity











27,421

26,151 Total liabilities and equity











45,969

42,579







































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)











RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023 Revenue



8,645

6,313

15,487

12,173 Less: Cost of sales



7,410

5,359

13,417

10,525 Taxes and surcharges



22

27

35

47 Selling expenses



64

51

118

100 Administrative expenses



209

175

433

347 Research and development expenses



438

360

819

669 Finance expenses



(19)

(7)

(11)

51 Including: Interest expenses



99

68

192

131 Interest income



80

27

141

35 Add: Other income



47

40

86

73 Investment income / (loss)



(4)

(24)

(14)

(21) Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(12)

(10)

(29)

(21) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



0

37

(5)

46 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(14)

(6)

(7)

(1) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(20)

(5)

(38)

0 Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



2

13

5

16 Operating profit / (loss)



532

403

703

547 Add: Non-operating income



0

2

1

3 Less: Non-operating expenses



2

0

2

4 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



530

405

702

546 Less: Income tax expenses



47

19

85

50 Net profit / (loss)



483

386

617

496 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



483

386

617

496 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



484

386

619

496 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



(1)

0

(2)

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



8,374

7,264

8,239

7,154 Less: Cash dividends declared



178

358

178

358 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



8,680

7,292

8,680

7,292 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



36

481

48

350 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



36

481

48

350 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(8)

6

(13)

17 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0

0

0

1 Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(8)

6

(13)

16 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



44

475

61

333 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



44

475

61

333 Total comprehensive income



519

867

665

846 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



520

867

667

846 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



(1)

0

(2)

0 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.27

0.22

0.35

0.28 Diluted earnings per share



0.27

0.22

0.35

0.28







































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)











RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



8,784

6,178

16,590

13,162 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



81

122

198

216 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



181

110

283

163 Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,046

6,410

17,071

13,541 Cash payments for goods and services



6,078

4,069

11,254

8,454 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,056

878

2,248

2,072 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



197

254

289

466 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



61

22

253

128 Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,392

5,223

14,044

11,120 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,654

1,187

3,027

2,421 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



4,800

4,350

9,050

8,280 Cash receipts from investment income



2

38

15

52 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



2

7

5

32 Total cash inflows from investing activities



4,804

4,395

9,070

8,364 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



937

749

1,870

1,588 Cash payments for investments



4,650

3,200

8,350

5,980 Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,587

3,949

10,220

7,568 Net cash flows from investing activities



(783)

446

(1,150)

796 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



6

230

776

230 Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries 0

86

765

86 Cash receipts from borrowings



728

1,317

3,007

1,664 Total cash inflows from financing activities



734

1,547

3,783

1,894 Cash repayments for debts



657

755

1,963

1,740 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



272

414

352

467 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



34

16

53

48 Total cash outflows from financing activities



963

1,185

2,368

2,255 Net cash flows from financing activities



(229)

362

1,415

(361) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



2

45

4

37 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



644

2,040

3,296

2,893 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



9,977

3,306

7,325

2,453 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



10,621

5,346

10,621

5,346

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg