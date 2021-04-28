JCET Innovation and Manufacturing Strategies Deliver Record High Revenue for FY2020 with Profits Twice the Total of the Last 17 Years

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results:

Fourth-quarter revenue was RMB 7.70 billion . On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 17.6% year on year (see note 1).

. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 17.6% year on year (see note 1). Full-year revenue was RMB 26.46 billion . On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 28.2% year on year (see note 2).

. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 28.2% year on year (see note 2). Fourth-quarter cash from operations was RMB 1.80 billion . With net capex investments of RMB 1.01 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.79 billion .

. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the quarter was . Full-year cash from operations was RMB 5.43 billion , up 71.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 3.01 billion , free cash flow for the year was RMB 2.42 billion .

, up 71.1% year on year. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the year was . Fourth-quarter net profit was RMB 0.54 billion . Full-year net profit was RMB 1.30 billion , a record high in the company's history.

. Full-year net profit was , a record high in the company's history. Earnings per share was RMB 0.34 in the fourth quarter and RMB 0.81 for the full year, as compared to RMB 0.17 in Q4 2019 and RMB 0.06 in 2019 respectively.

Note 1: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 0.92 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 8.62 billion, an increase of 17.6% over the same period last year. Note 2: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 3.70 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 30.16 billion, an increase of 28.2% over the same period last year.

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. According to the financial report, in 2020, JCET achieved solid and rapid growth with strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 26.46 billion and net profit of RMB 1.30 billion.

The demand for semiconductor products was historically strong in 2020, driven by the rapid development and integration of 5G and AI. JCET was poised and ready for this opportunity, delivering a record level performance for FY2020 by successfully optimizing and integrating the technology, management and production capacity resources of its domestic and international manufacturing hubs and R&D centers. JCET also leveraged its years of accumulated industry know-how and continued expanding its investment in both R&D and talent development, resulting in a year-on-year increase of 5.2% in R&D expenditure and 154 new patents. JCET's core technologies include advanced packaging technologies such as System-in-Package (SiP), high-density flip-chip and wafer-level-packaging (WLP), providing innovative solutions for 5G communication, automotive, high-performance computing, storage and other demanding applications. During FY2020, the cumulative number of JCET patents grew to 3,238. The expansion of intellectual property has created a solid foundation for future innovations that will be needed to meet the unique and complex demands of the market.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "With over 50 years of OSAT industry experiences, JCET is now firmly positioned as a tier-1 global IC manufacturing and service provider. With the support and guidance from our new board of directors, the company has successfully optimized and integrated our technology, talent and production recourses throughout our operations around the world. We have made significant investments to continue developing innovative packaging technologies as well as assembly and test manufacturing processes. These strategic initiatives led to our record breaking performance in 2020 and have also positioned us well for the opportunities that lie ahead of us in 2021!"

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered record level annual revenue, profit and free cash flows in 2020. The net profit for the year was approximately twice the sum of the net profits for the 17 years since the public listing of JCET. We strengthened our balance sheet with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. We announced a common stock dividend of RMB 0.05 per share. Our focus on advanced packaging technologies is paying off."

In the post-Moore era, technical collaboration across the IC industry chain is becoming more and more important. As a leading supplier in the IC industry, JCET continues operating by its core value of "win-win cooperation" and is committed to promoting the collaborative development of the supply chain to enable the semiconductor industry to successfully overcome the challenges created by the growing demands of the market.

For more information, please refer to JCET FY2020 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)



RMB in millions





As of ASSETS



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Current assets









Currency funds



2,235

2,569 Trading financial assets



5

0 Derivative financial assets



8

4 Accounts receivable



3,846

3,350 Receivables financing



41

68 Prepayments



158

188 Other receivables



41

11 Inventories



2,946

2,731 Current portion of non-current assets



0

137 Other current assets



149

501 Total current assets



9,429

9,559 Non-current assets









Long-term receivables



42

40 Long-term equity investments



949

972 Other equity investments



430

517 Investment properties



96

100 Fixed assets



17,790

17,799 Construction in progress



866

1,664 Intangible assets



526

587 Goodwill



2,071

2,214 Long-term prepaid expenses



0

1 Deferred tax assets



128

128 Other non-current assets



1

1 Total non-current assets



22,899

24,023 Total assets



32,328

33,582

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Audited)



RMB in millions





As of LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings



5,288

9,098 Derivative financial liabilities



0

161 Notes payable



513

958 Accounts payable



4,499

4,618 Receipts in advance



0

113 Contract liabilities



173

0 Employee benefits payable



858

586 Taxes and surcharges payable



109

53 Other payables



254

235 Current portion of long-term liabilities



2,131

1,827 Other current liabilities



21

0 Total current liabilities



13,846

17,649 Non-current liabilities









Long-term borrowings



2,978

1,585 Bonds payable



999

0 Long-term payables



592

1,216 Long-term employee benefits payable



4

1 Deferred income



375

337 Deferred tax liabilities



124

156 Total non-current liabilities



5,072

3,295 Total liabilities



18,918

20,944 Equity









Paid-in capital



1,603

1,603 Surplus reserves



10,242

10,242 Accumulated other comprehensive income



(83)

429 Specialized reserves



120

122 Unappropriated profit



1,518

231 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



13,400

12,627 Minority shareholders



10

11 Total equity



13,410

12,638 Total liabilities and equity



32,328

33,582

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data



Three months ended

Year ended



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Revenue

7,701

7,330

26,464

23,526 Less: Cost of sales

6,512

6,388

22,374

20,895 Taxes and surcharges

20

10

48

37 Selling expenses

50

67

225

265 Administrative expenses

350

230

1,037

1,044 Research and development expenses

252

393

1,020

969 Finance expenses

152

213

634

870 Including: Interest expenses

136

153

569

742 Interest income

11

7

42

27 Add: Other income

88

79

185

296 Investment income / (loss)

6

6

(2)

7 Including: Income / (loss) from investments

in associates and joint ventures

(3)

3

(11)

4 Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

(5)

(14)

(4)

(13) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial

assets/liabilities

39

(86)

67

(86) Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

1

(29)

(7)

(35) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(62)

(219)

(87)

(234) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets

126

730

168

744 Operating profit / (loss)

558

496

1,446

125 Add: Non-operating income

3

6

6

6 Less: Non-operating expenses

3

47

21

51 Profit / (loss) before income taxes

558

455

1,431

80 Less: Income tax expenses

17

178

125

(17) Net profit / (loss)

541

277

1,306

97 Classified by continuity of operations















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

541

277

1,306

97 Classified by ownership















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

540

271

1,304

89 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

1

6

2

8 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

994

(40)

231

142 Less: Other reductions

16

0

17

0 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to

owners of the parent）

1,518

231

1,518

231

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data



Three months ended

Year ended



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(308)

(42)

(505)

156 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent

(308)

(42)

(505)

156 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(40)

10

(50)

10 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

(2)

(1)

(2)

(1) Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(38)

11

(48)

11 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(268)

(52)

(455)

146 Cash flow hedge reserve

(3)

(1)

(1)

3 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(265)

(51)

(454)

143 Total comprehensive income

233

235

801

253 Including:















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of

the parent

232

229

799

245 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

shareholders

1

6

2

8 Earnings per share















Basic earnings per share

0.34

0.17

0.81

0.06 Diluted earnings per share

0.34

0.17

0.81

0.06

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data



Three months ended

Year ended



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of

services

7,989

7,548

27,350

24,199 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

(42)

354

486

651 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

139

120

905

396 Total cash inflows from operating activities

8,086

8,022

28,741

25,246 Cash payments for goods and services

4,891

5,009

18,475

17,385 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,143

1,067

3,787

3,766 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

186

(158)

499

253 Other cash payments relating to operating activities

63

290

545

666 Total cash outflows from operating activities

6,283

6,208

23,306

22,070 Net cash flows from operating activities

1,803

1,814

5,435

3,176 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from returns of investments

6

(30)

12

73 Cash receipts from investment income

9

31

9

32 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

253

23

318

68 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other

business units

56

0

56

0 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

81

0

81

20 Total cash inflows from investing activities

405

24

476

193 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

1,268

647

3,330

2,803 Cash payments for investments

5

0

5

0 Total cash outflows from investing activities

1,273

647

3,335

2,803 Net cash flows from investing activities

(868)

(623)

(2,859)

(2,610)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data



Three months ended

Year ended



Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from borrowings

5,775

3,437

15,725

14,280 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

238

0

2,118 Total cash inflows from financing activities

5,775

3,675

15,725

16,398 Cash repayments for debts

5,738

4,687

16,190

17,300 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and

interest expenses

189

57

614

726 Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

3

0

3

0 Other cash payments relating to financing activities

676

545

1,167

1,311 Total cash outflows from financing activities

6,603

5,289

17,971

19,337 Net cash flows from financing activities

(828)

(1,614)

(2,246)

(2,939) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS

4

(10)

(29)

33 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

111

(433)

301

(2,340) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,056

2,299

1,866

4,206 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,167

1,866

2,167

1,866

