JCET Finished Strong 2021 Leveraging Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Core Competencies to Provide Value to Customers

30 Mar, 2022, 12:50 BST
Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 8.59 billion, an increase of 11.5% year on year. A record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 2.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 46.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.34 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 1.30 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.84 billion, a record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.49, as compared to RMB 0.34 in Q4 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 30.50 billion, an increase of 15.3% year on year. A record high in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 7.43 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.7% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 4.09 billion, free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 2.96 billion, a record high in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 1.72, as compared to RMB 0.81 in 2020.
SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in 2021 JCET achieved robust growth and historical profitability, with revenue of RMB 30.5 billion and net profit of RMB 2.96 billion.
In 2021, JCET further enhanced its international operations and management, integrated and improved the efficiency of its global resources, and strengthened the synergy among its global manufacturing operations. JCET's 6 factories are moving forward in tandem, and through lean production and continuous improvements in cost control, JCET's sustainable profitability has been further enhanced. At the same time, through diversified optimization and integration, JCET's supply chain is more robust and resilient. These all enable JCET to provide timely, sustainable, stable and high-quality products and services to its global customers.
Over the past three years, JCET's revenue and profit have improved significantly, and the company's operations and production have entered a steady cycle, with a long-term mechanism for stable growth gradually taking shape. The investment in fixed assets and forward-looking R&D is becoming stronger and more strategic. With last year's completion of the RMB 5 billion private placement, acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility and mass production of the new plant in Suqian, JCET has built up its capability to serve a diversified customer base, operating from a position of strength.
"In 2021, JCET continued to strengthen its level of professional and international management, and production efficiency was further improved." said Mr. Li Zheng, JCET's Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, the company's advantages in technological innovation and our global production structure have been further optimized, thereby positioning us to achieve solid growth in our performance throughout the semiconductor supply and demand cycle. With the evolution from 'packaging and testing' to 'chipset backend manufacturing', the value of packaging and testing in the industry will be re-perceived and will promote the multi-party synergistic development of IC ecology, bringing new development opportunities for the company. In 2022, the JCET management team is confident that we will be able to continue our upward momentum and create value for our customers by providing the best products and services," continued Mr. Zheng.
For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2021 report.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)
|
RMB in millions
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Currency funds
|
2,761
|
2,235
|
Trading financial assets
|
2,670
|
5
|
Derivative financial assets
|
5
|
8
|
Accounts receivable
|
4,271
|
3,846
|
Receivables financing
|
28
|
41
|
Prepayments
|
183
|
158
|
Other receivables
|
77
|
41
|
Inventories
|
3,193
|
2,946
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
99
|
0
|
Other current assets
|
130
|
149
|
Total current assets
|
13,417
|
9,429
|
Non-current assets
|
Long-term receivables
|
38
|
42
|
Long-term equity investments
|
770
|
949
|
Other equity investments
|
418
|
430
|
Investment properties
|
93
|
96
|
Fixed assets
|
18,424
|
17,790
|
Construction in progress
|
661
|
866
|
Right-of-use assets
|
622
|
0
|
Intangible assets
|
447
|
526
|
Goodwill
|
2,023
|
2,071
|
Deferred tax assets
|
185
|
128
|
Other non-current assets
|
1
|
1
|
Total non-current assets
|
23,682
|
22,899
|
Total assets
|
37,099
|
32,328
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term borrowings
|
2,193
|
5,288
|
Derivative financial liabilities
|
2
|
0
|
Notes payable
|
579
|
513
|
Accounts payable
|
5,298
|
4,499
|
Contract liabilities
|
458
|
173
|
Employee benefits payable
|
1,062
|
858
|
Taxes and surcharges payable
|
235
|
109
|
Other payables
|
414
|
254
|
Liabilities classified as held for sale
|
45
|
0
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
1,052
|
2,131
|
Other current liabilities
|
3
|
21
|
Total current liabilities
|
11,341
|
13,846
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term borrowings
|
3,751
|
2,978
|
Bonds payable
|
0
|
999
|
Lease liabilities
|
568
|
0
|
Long-term payables
|
0
|
592
|
Long-term employee benefits payable
|
20
|
4
|
Deferred income
|
337
|
375
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
82
|
124
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
4,758
|
5,072
|
Total liabilities
|
16,099
|
18,918
|
Equity
|
Paid-in capital
|
1,780
|
1,603
|
Capital reserves
|
14,984
|
10,242
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(281)
|
(83)
|
Surplus reserves
|
174
|
120
|
Unappropriated profit
|
4,334
|
1,518
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
20,991
|
13,400
|
Minority shareholders
|
9
|
10
|
Total equity
|
21,000
|
13,410
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
37,099
|
32,328
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)
|
RMB in millions, except share data
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Revenue
|
8,585
|
7,701
|
30,502
|
26,464
|
Less: Cost of sales
|
6,882
|
6,512
|
24,887
|
22,374
|
Taxes and surcharges
|
19
|
20
|
77
|
48
|
Selling expenses
|
49
|
50
|
194
|
225
|
Administrative expenses
|
299
|
350
|
1,042
|
1,037
|
Research and development expenses
|
326
|
252
|
1,186
|
1,020
|
Finance expenses
|
29
|
152
|
206
|
634
|
Including: Interest expenses
|
43
|
136
|
313
|
569
|
Interest income
|
4
|
11
|
37
|
42
|
Add: Other income
|
35
|
88
|
170
|
185
|
Investment income / (loss)
|
16
|
6
|
315
|
(2)
|
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
281
|
(11)
|
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
|
11
|
(5)
|
0
|
(4)
|
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
|
(12)
|
39
|
(12)
|
67
|
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
|
9
|
1
|
23
|
(7)
|
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
|
(216)
|
(62)
|
(268)
|
(87)
|
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
|
2
|
126
|
32
|
168
|
Operating profit / (loss)
|
826
|
558
|
3,170
|
1,446
|
Add: Non-operating income
|
12
|
3
|
18
|
6
|
Less: Non-operating expenses
|
7
|
3
|
18
|
21
|
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
|
831
|
558
|
3,170
|
1,431
|
Less: Income tax expenses
|
(13)
|
17
|
210
|
125
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
844
|
541
|
2,960
|
1,306
|
Classified by continuity of operations
|
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
|
844
|
541
|
2,960
|
1,306
|
Classified by ownership
|
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
843
|
540
|
2,958
|
1,304
|
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
|
3,544
|
994
|
1,518
|
231
|
Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation
|
53
|
0
|
53
|
0
|
Cash dividends payable
|
0
|
0
|
89
|
0
|
Less: Other reductions
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
17
|
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）
|
4,334
|
1,518
|
4,334
|
1,518
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
(120)
|
(308)
|
(197)
|
(505)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
(120)
|
(308)
|
(197)
|
(505)
|
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
(14)
|
(40)
|
(13)
|
(50)
|
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
|
(12)
|
(38)
|
(12)
|
(48)
|
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
|
(106)
|
(268)
|
(184)
|
(455)
|
Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
0
|
0
|
(21)
|
0
|
Cash flow hedge reserve
|
10
|
(3)
|
2
|
(1)
|
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
|
(116)
|
(265)
|
(165)
|
(454)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
724
|
233
|
2,763
|
801
|
Including:
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
723
|
232
|
2,761
|
799
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.49
|
0.34
|
1.72
|
0.81
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.49
|
0.34
|
1.72
|
0.81
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)
|
RMB in millions
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
|
9,611
|
7,989
|
32,445
|
27,350
|
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
|
49
|
(42)
|
389
|
486
|
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
|
30
|
139
|
237
|
905
|
Total cash inflows from operating activities
|
9,690
|
8,086
|
33,071
|
28,741
|
Cash payments for goods and services
|
6,031
|
4,891
|
20,445
|
18,475
|
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
|
937
|
1,143
|
4,265
|
3,787
|
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
|
19
|
186
|
608
|
499
|
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
|
68
|
63
|
324
|
545
|
Total cash outflows from operating activities
|
7,055
|
6,283
|
25,642
|
23,306
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
2,635
|
1,803
|
7,429
|
5,435
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash receipts from returns of investments
|
3,281
|
6
|
6,133
|
12
|
Cash receipts from investment income
|
20
|
9
|
33
|
9
|
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
|
10
|
253
|
271
|
318
|
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
|
0
|
56
|
0
|
56
|
Other cash receipts relating to investing activities
|
10
|
81
|
10
|
81
|
Total cash inflows from investing activities
|
3,321
|
405
|
6,447
|
476
|
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
|
1,345
|
1,268
|
4,358
|
3,330
|
Cash payments for investments
|
4,029
|
5
|
8,405
|
5
|
Total cash outflows from investing activities
|
5,374
|
1,273
|
12,763
|
3,335
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
(2,053)
|
(868)
|
(6,316)
|
(2,859)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash proceeds from investments by others
|
0
|
0
|
4,965
|
0
|
Cash receipts from borrowings
|
2,524
|
5,775
|
7,153
|
15,725
|
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
|
(347)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total cash inflows from financing activities
|
2,177
|
5,775
|
12,118
|
15,725
|
Cash repayments for debts
|
3,099
|
5,738
|
11,613
|
16,190
|
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
|
26
|
189
|
392
|
614
|
Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
|
(166)
|
676
|
605
|
1,167
|
Total cash outflows from financing activities
|
2,959
|
6,603
|
12,610
|
17,971
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
(782)
|
(828)
|
(492)
|
(2,246)
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(17)
|
4
|
(25)
|
(29)
|
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(217)
|
111
|
596
|
301
|
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
2,980
|
2,056
|
2,167
|
1,866
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
2,763
|
2,167
|
2,763
|
2,167
