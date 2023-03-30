JCET Accelerates Technology Upgrades and Transformation in 2022, Maintaining a Leading Edge in High Value-added Applications

JCET Group

30 Mar, 2023, 13:08 BST

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.98 billion, an increase of 4.6% year-on-year.
  • Generated RMB 1.63 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.24 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.39 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.78 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.44, as compared to RMB 0.49 in Q4 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 33.76 billion, an increase of 10.7% year-on-year. A record high in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 6.01 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 3.81 billion, free cash flow was RMB 2.20 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 3.23 billion, a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 1.82, as compared to RMB 1.72 in 2021.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. According to the financial report, in 2022 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 33.76 billion, an increase of 10.7% year-on-year, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 3.23 billion, an increase of 9.2% year-on-year.

In 2022, JCET's pioneering efforts in advanced packaging and testing technology and manufacturing continued to yield results. The company has honed its core technological capabilities through in-depth collaboration with global customers, forming a differentiating competitive advantage. The company's XDFOI™ high-density multi-dimensional heterogeneous integration chiplet technologies have entered the stage of high volume manufacturing (HVM). The company now provides multiple customers with HVM advanced packaging solutions for 4D millimeter-wave radar. During the reporting period, the profit and revenue contributed by high-performance, high-density system-level packaging technology and fan-out wafer-level packaging technology showed solid growth year-on-year. The revenue share of high-value-added products such as computing electronics and automotive electronics also continued to grow. Revenue from automotive electronics increased by 85% year-on-year in 2022, while computing electronics increased by 46% year-on-year. The company gained more test businesses in areas such as 5G RF, automotive chips, high-performance computing chips, and related business attributing to a revenue increase of 25% year-on-year. Over the past three years, the company has achieved positive free cash flow for 13 consecutive quarters through continuous improvement in profitability and asset structure, improvement in cash flow capacity, and a decrease in its asset-to-liability ratio.

Always being customer-centric, JCET has comprehensively and continuously improved its production and service quality and has been highly recognized by customers and other parties around the world. At the same time, the company continues to optimize its production capacity structure and actively meet customers' medium and long-term needs. The construction of the Microelectronics Wafer-level Microsystems Integration High-end Manufacturing Project has steadily progressed. In order to further strengthen the product research and development capabilities in the field of cutting-edge technology, the company completed an increase of capital to RMB 1 billion for its wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET Management Co., Ltd. The construction of an Industry 4.0 intelligent new plant in the company's South Korea factory has been completed, and the Singapore factory has achieved a series of automated production and technological upgrades.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "In 2022, the company overcame adverse external factors such as shrinking demand in the end consumer market, and completed new technology developments in the fields of automotive electronics, high-performance computing, and other fields as well as the HVM of new products from several world-renowned customers, laying a solid foundation for the company's high-quality development in the future. Since the fourth quarter of 2022, the downward pressure on consumer markets such as mobile phones has remained significant, and the global IC industry is still in a typical downward cycle. JCET is actively utilizing its flexible global layout and the adjustment period in which revenue and profit margins are under short-term pressure to accelerate the active transformation of back-end chip manufacturing processes to high performance, as well as the automation and intelligent upgrade of production lines, to provide sufficient preparation for the global market recovery in the near future, and a new round of application demand growth."

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)                                                                







RMB in millions

















Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

ASSETS








Current assets








     Currency funds





2,459

2,761

     Trading financial assets





4,316

2,670

     Derivative financial assets





18

5

     Accounts receivable





3,689

4,271

     Receivables financing





59

28

     Prepayments





110

183

     Other receivables





61

77

     Inventories





3,152

3,193

     Assets classified as held for sale





0

99

     Other current assets





279

130

Total current assets





14,143

13,417

Non-current assets








     Long-term receivables





40

38

     Long-term equity investments





765

770

     Other equity investments





440

418

     Investment properties





89

93

     Fixed assets





19,517

18,424

     Construction in progress





807

661

     Right-of-use assets





578

622

     Intangible assets





483

447

     Goodwill





2,210

2,023

     Long-term prepaid expenses





28

     Deferred tax assets





247

185

     Other non-current assets





61

1

Total non-current assets





25,265

23,682

Total assets





39,408

37,099










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  





Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Current liabilities








     Short-term borrowings





1,174

2,193

     Derivative financial liabilities





0

2

     Notes payable





339

579

     Accounts payable





4,634

5,298

     Contract liabilities





214

458

     Employee benefits payable





984

1,062

     Taxes and surcharges payable





210

235

     Other payables





378

414

     Liabilities classified as held for sale





0

45

     Current portion of long-term liabilities





3,096

1,052

     Other current liabilities





4

3

Total current liabilities





11,033

11,341

Non-current liabilities








      Long-term borrowings





2,721

3,751

      Lease liabilities





562

568

      Long-term employee benefits payable





14

20

      Deferred income





340

337

      Deferred tax liabilities





40

82

      Other non-current liabilities





55

0

Total non-current liabilities





3,732

4,758

Total liabilities





14,765

16,099

Equity








       Paid-in capital





1,780

1,780

       Capital reserves





15,080

14,984

       Accumulated other comprehensive income





400

(281)

       Surplus reserves





229

174

       Unappropriated profit





7,154

4,334

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





24,643

20,991

Minority shareholders





0

9

Total equity





24,643

21,000

Total liabilities and equity





39,408

37,099

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                         

RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

 Year ended



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Revenue

8,984

8,585

33,762

30,502

Less: Cost of sales

7,688

6,882

28,010

24,887

          Taxes and surcharges

20

19

90

77

          Selling expenses

42

49

184

194

          Administrative expenses

95

299

900

1,042

          Research and development expenses

333

326

1,313

1,186

          Finance expenses

137

29

126

206

            Including: Interest expenses

64

43

207

313

                     Interest income

10

4

31

37

Add: Other income

53

35

191

170

         Investment income / (loss)

63

16

128

315

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

1

(291)

(5)

(6)

         Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

0

11

0

0

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 

3

(12)

(37)

(12)

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

17

9

34

23

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(131)

(216)

(257)

(268)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 

6

2

48

32

Operating profit / (loss)

680

826

3,246

3,170

Add: Non-operating income

2

12

47

18

Less: Non-operating expenses

1

7

2

18

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

681

831

3,291

3,170

Less: Income tax expenses

(98)

(13)

60

210

Net profit / (loss) 

779

844

3,231

2,960

Classified by continuity of operations








  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

779

844

3,231

2,960

Classified by ownership

0





  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

779

843

3,231

2,958

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

1

0

2

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

6,430

3,544

4,334

1,518

Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation

55

53

55

53

         Cash dividends payable

0

0

356

89

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

7,154

4,334

7,154

4,334

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(151)

(120)

680

(197)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(151)

(120)

680

(197)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

7

(14)

(7)

(13)

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

1

(2)

1

(1)

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments

6

(12)

(8)

(12)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(158)

(106)

687

(184)

  Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0

0

0

(21)

  Cash flow hedge reserve

23

10

(4)

2

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(181)

(116)

691

(165)

Total comprehensive income

628

724

3,911

2,763

  Including:








     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

628

723

3,911

2,761

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

0

1

0

2

Earnings per share








  Basic earnings per share

0.44

0.49

1.82

1.72

  Diluted earnings per share

0.43

0.49

1.81

1.72

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions













Three months ended

 Year ended



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

11,033

9,611

36,233

32,445

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

34

49

307

389

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

103

30

321

237

Total cash inflows from operating activities

11,170

9,690

36,861

33,071

  Cash payments for goods and services

8,458

6,031

25,604

20,445

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,019

937

4,275

4,265

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

(152)

19

543

608

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities

213

68

427

324

Total cash outflows from operating activities

9,538

7,055

30,849

25,642

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,632

2,635

6,012

7,429

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from returns of investments

4,151

3,281

12,701

6,133

  Cash receipts from investment income

33

20

89

33

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

(3)

10

107

271

  Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

0

0

30

0

  Other cash receipts relating to investing activities

0

10

0

10

Total cash inflows from investing activities

4,181

3,321

12,927

6,447

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1,236

1,345

3,924

4,358

  Cash payments for investments

4,300

4,029

14,361

8,405

Total cash outflows from investing activities

5,536

5,374

18,285

12,763

Net cash flows from investing activities

(1,355)

(2,053)

(5,358)

(6,316)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








  Cash proceeds from investments by others

0

0

0

4,965

  Cash receipts from borrowings

2,255

2,524

5,216

7,153

  Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

(347)

0

0

Total cash inflows from financing activities

2,255

2,177

5,216

12,118

  Cash repayments for debts

2,523

3,099

5,053

11,613

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

29

26

524

392

      Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries

0

3

0

3

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities

(71)

(166)

687

605

Total cash outflows from financing activities

2,481

2,959

6,264

12,610

Net cash flows from financing activities

(226)

(782)

(1,048)

(492)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(10)

(17)

84

(25)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

41

(217)

(310)

596

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,412

2,980

2,763

2,167

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,453

2,763

2,453

2,763

