JBS Compliance continues preventive actions

SÃO PAULO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its global Compliance and Ethics program "Always Do It Right", the JBS global Compliance department launched a new website to address all compliance-related initiatives (https://jbs.com.br/compliance/en) – such as the Code of Ethics and Conduct, the Business Partner Code of Conduct and other documents on specific issues – and an exclusive page for third-party training.

After organizing more than 25 thousand hours of training courses in 2018, which included virtually the company's entire workforce – 99% of employees in Brazil and all company leaders –, this year the Company has also started implementing a training program for suppliers.

The first stage was a pilot program for the Company's top 10 largest shipping providers. After launching the website, the Company is now offering a new training module for suppliers in other areas. The goal is to encourage the JBS supply chain to comply with the Code's guidelines and increase adoption of ethical business practices.

"As a global food industry leader, we need to take responsibility for positively influencing our value chain. JBS is taking another big step in this direction by providing online supplier training", said Marcelo Proença, JBS's global Compliance director.

"The Company does billions in business every year in Brazil alone. Having suppliers apply this knowledge in their other commercial relationships helps create a "positive network" that benefits everyone", said the executive.

Due Diligence

JBS recently implemented a system to streamline its supplier reputational analysis process. Developed jointly by the Company and an international consulting agency, the due diligence tool is one of the most comprehensive on the market: around 150 third-party analyses (CNPJs) and 800 unique names searches are carried out in Brazil every month. The Company has invested approximately R$ 1 million in this area since 2018.

Supplier data is automatically cross-referenced with databases from government agencies, search tool keywords, international embargo lists, among other sources. Third parties flagged for any noncompliance are automatically blocked and then face a second verification procedure, which is carried out by the Compliance department.

