JBR opens UAE office in Dubai to strengthen growth in the maritime sector

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a rapidly evolving M&A and corporate finance landscape, JBR is expanding its international presence with the opening of a new office in the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with Martin Helweg (Helweg Group). Helweg will also serve as Partner of JBR UAE, the office will be located in Dubai.

The move marks a new phase in the growth of JBR's Maritime & Offshore cluster, emphasising JBR's position as a leading and trusted advisor in the maritime and offshore industry. With the partnership and the opening of the Dubai office, JBR strengthens its position globally. In a region that plays an increasingly important role in global maritime trade, offshore operations, and investments in sustainable energy infrastructure.

"Many of our clients are turning their focus to the Middle East and Asia," says Ronald van Rijn, Managing Partner of JBR. "At the same time, we see growing interest from those regions towards Europe and the rest of the world. Our presence in the Middle East strengthens the bridge between markets and enhances our proximity to clients active in Maritime & Offshore and Ports & Terminals."

According to Rick ter Maat, Partner and Head of the Maritime & Offshore cluster, the expansion aligns perfectly with the sector's increasing international dynamics:

"The M&A market in the region is developing rapidly. We are already advising on several transactions, including the successful process between Seacontractors and Jifmar. From Dubai, we can support our clients locally with strategic decisions, mergers and acquisitions, and vessel financing, while building new partnerships in the region."

"JBR is an industry leader combining international experience with deep knowledge of the maritime and energy markets," says Martin Helweg. "Together with our extensive relationships and new Dubai office, we are uniquely positioned to help clients create sustainable value in a rapidly changing world."

The Dubai team will work closely with JBR's offices in the Netherlands and Belgium. Sector expertise from the headquarters in Zeist will be combined with local presence, while several colleagues will relocate to Dubai to strengthen the connection between the offices.

About Martin Helweg (Helweg Group)

Martin Helweg is a seasoned maritime executive with an international career spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. Most recently, Martin served as CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics, the President of International Support Vessel Owners Association (ISOA) and Board member of the Emirates Shipping Association. Before that, Martin held senior leadership roles at Topaz Energy and Marine and Svitzer. Martin has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, market entries, and corporate transformations, supported by a strong global network in the maritime industry.

About JBR

JBR is an independent and industry-leading advisor in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and governance. Established over forty years ago, JBR has facilitated and conducted countless M&A transactions, helping to consolidate industries and achieve ambitions and goals for industry leaders, family businesses and investors.

With offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, and from 2025 also in the United Arab Emirates, JBR advises executives, family businesses, and investors on strategic and financial transitions.

Our deep sector expertise in Maritime & Offshore and Energy & Materials Transition is applied as the Benelux partner of the REACH cross-border M&A network.

