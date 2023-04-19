Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present Advancements in Neuroscience at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Eleven abstracts emphasize Jazz's leadership in neuroscience and commitment to advance understanding of sleep disorders, epilepsy and movement disorders

Three oral presentations share meaningful data results in idiopathic hypersomnia and essential tremor

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that eleven abstracts from across its neuroscience portfolio and pipeline, including three oral presentations, will be featured at the 75th Annual American Academy of Neurology Meeting (AAN) being held April 22-27, 2023 in Boston.

"Our presence at the 2023 AAN Annual Meeting further reflects Jazz's scientific leadership in developing therapies for debilitating sleep disorders and rare epilepsy syndromes that advance treatment for people living with these conditions," said Kelvin Tan, MB BCh, MRCPCH, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Jazz has long been at the forefront of providing novel therapies and support for patients living with serious neurologic conditions. We look forward to presenting these findings, as they provide another opportunity to highlight the impact of our medicines and educate about the unmet needs our pipeline is dedicated to addressing."

Highlights at the 2023 AAN Annual Meeting include:

Three posters demonstrating the impact of Xywav ® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), the first and only low-sodium oxybate, on narcolepsy patients. Presentations include interim results from the SEGUE study of adults with narcolepsy transitioning from Xyrem ® , a high-sodium oxybate, to Xywav , a study that explored the increased incidents and risk of hypertension onset among patients with narcolepsy newly treated with Xyrem , and long-term safety results from a clinical trial of Xywav in patients with narcolepsy type 1.

(calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), the first and only low-sodium oxybate, on narcolepsy patients. Presentations include interim results from the SEGUE study of adults with narcolepsy transitioning from Xyrem , a high-sodium oxybate, to , a study that explored the increased incidents and risk of hypertension onset among patients with narcolepsy newly treated with , and long-term safety results from a clinical trial of in patients with narcolepsy type 1. An oral presentation of a post hoc analysis evaluating treatment response to Xywav on Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) and Idiopathic Hypersomnia Severity Scale (IHSS) scores within a Phase 3 clinical trial. Results demonstrate that the strong majority (80%) of participants achieved a clinically meaningful response on the ESS and IHSS, with response rates increasing over the course of the study. The safety profile of Xywav was consistent with that observed in narcolepsy.

on Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) and Idiopathic Hypersomnia Severity Scale (IHSS) scores within a Phase 3 clinical trial. Results demonstrate that the strong majority (80%) of participants achieved a clinically meaningful response on the ESS and IHSS, with response rates increasing over the course of the study. The safety profile of was consistent with that observed in narcolepsy. Subgroup analyses of the BECOME survey of caregivers of adult and pediatric patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and Dravet Syndrome (DS) prescribed Epidiolex ® (cannabidiol) oral solution, which reported on patients' seizure- and non-seizure related outcomes, including seizure frequency, seizure-free days, alertness, cognition and executive function, and emotional and social function.

(cannabidiol) oral solution, which reported on patients' seizure- and non-seizure related outcomes, including seizure frequency, seizure-free days, alertness, cognition and executive function, and emotional and social function. Two oral presentations of retrospective analyses of U.S. healthcare claims that estimate the prevalence of diagnosed and drug-treated essential tremor (ET) in adult and pediatric patients. These analyses found ET affects over 525,000 adults and that most of these patients (over 70%) received regimens not indicated as first-line for ET, suggesting the need for novel therapies for this disorder.

The 2023 AAN Annual Meeting abstracts are available online at https://index.mirasmart.com/aan2023/index.php.

A full list of Jazz-sponsored presentations follows:

Presentation Title Lead Author Date / Time (CT) / Session Title / Presentation Number Idiopathic Hypersomnia Data Efficacy of Lower-Sodium Oxybate in the Treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomnia: Evaluation of Treatment Response Based on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale and Idiopathic Hypersomnia Severity Scale Scores R Rosenberg Type: Oral

Session Name: S6: Sleep Medicine Highlights

Code: S6.009

Session Date/Time:

Sunday, April 23, 5:06 PM Characteristics and Disease Burden of Patients With Idiopathic Hypersomnia With and Without Long Sleep Time: The Real-World Idiopathic Hypersomnia Outcomes Study (ARISE) L Schneider Type: Poster

Session Name: P2: Sleep and Neurology 2

Code: P2.13-006

Session Date/Time:

Sunday, April 23,

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Effects of Lower-Sodium Oxybate on 24-Hour Total Sleep Time: Data From a Phase 3 Clinical Study in Adults With Idiopathic Hypersomnia AM Morse Type: Poster

Session Name: P5: Sleep Therapeutics 2

Code: P5.13-001

Session Date/Time:

Monday, April 24,

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Narcolepsy Data Increased Risk of Hypertension Onset Among Patients With Narcolepsy Newly Treated With High-Sodium Oxybate RH Ben-Joseph Type: Poster

Session Name: P5: Sleep Therapeutics 2

Code: P5.13-002

Session Date/Time:

Monday, April 24

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Effectiveness and Optimization of Lower-Sodium Oxybate in Participants With Narcolepsy Switching From Sodium Oxybate: Interim Data from the Substitution of Equal Grams of Uninterrupted Xyrem to Xywav (SEGUE) Study EB Leary Type: Poster

Session Name: P5: Sleep Therapeutics 2

Code: P5.13-003

Session Date/Time:

Monday, April 24,

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Long-term Safety During a Clinical Trial of Lower-Sodium Oxybate in Participants With Narcolepsy With Cataplexy RK Bogan Type: Poster

Session Name: P5: Sleep Therapeutics 2

Code: P5.13-006

Session Date/Time:

Monday, April 24,

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Epilepsy Data Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Add-on Cannabidiol (CBD) for Seizures Associated With Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC): 3-Year Results From GWPCARE6 Open-Label Extension (OLE) E Thiele Type: Poster

Session Name: P14: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): ASMs Clinical Trial 2

Code: P14.1-004

Session Date/Time:

Thursday, April 27

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Seizure Outcomes With Cannabidiol (CBD) in Pediatric Versus Adult Patients With Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and Dravet Syndrome (DS): Subgroup Analysis of BECOME, a Caregiver Survey T Saurer Type: Poster

Session Name: P14: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): ASMs Clinical Trial 2

Code: P14.1-006

Session Date/Time:

Thursday, April 27

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Nonseizure Outcomes With Cannabidiol (CBD) in Pediatric Versus Adult Patients With Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) and Dravet Syndrome (DS): Subgroup Analysis of BECOME, a Caregiver Survey T Dixon-Salazar Type: Poster Session Name: P14: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): ASMs Clinical Trial 2

Code: P14.1-008

Session Date/Time:

Thursday, April 27

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM Essential Tremor Data Diagnosed and Drug-Treated Prevalence of Essential Tremor in Pediatric Patients: Retrospective Analyses of Two US Healthcare Claims Databases R Saad Type: Oral

Session Name: S51: Movement Disorders: Tremor, Parkinsonism, and Non-motor Symptoms

Code: S51.003

Session Date/Time:

Thursday, April 27, 3:54 PM Diagnosed and Drug-Treated Prevalence of Essential Tremor in Adult Patients: Retrospective Analyses of Two US Healthcare Claims Databases R Saad Type: Oral

Session Name: S51: Movement Disorders: Tremor, Parkinsonism, and Non-motor Symptoms

Code: S51.004

Session Date/Time:

Thursday, April 27, 4:06 PM

