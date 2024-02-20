Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

20 Feb, 2024, 21:15 GMT
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:
TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024
- Fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. GMT
Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 on Monday, March 11, 2024
- Fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT
Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit
www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.
Contacts:
Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717
Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948
