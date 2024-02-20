Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

News provided by

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

20 Feb, 2024, 21:15 GMT

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024

  • Fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. GMT

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 on Monday, March 11, 2024

  • Fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit 
www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 28, 2024

Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 28, 2024

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2023 full year and fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday,...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Enters Definitive Agreement with Redx Pharma to Acquire Global Rights to KRAS Inhibitor Program

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Enters Definitive Agreement with Redx Pharma to Acquire Global Rights to KRAS Inhibitor Program

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and Redx Pharma plc (AIM: REDX) today announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics