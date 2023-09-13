Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Location: Virtual

Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:40 p.m. PT / 3:40 p.m. ET / 8:40 p.m. IST

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Location: New York City

Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:25 a.m. PT / 12:25 p.m. ET / 5:25 p.m. IST

BofA Securities 2023 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Location: Virtual

Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. IST

Live webcasts, where applicable, may be accessed via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit

www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

