Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.
TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Location: Virtual
- Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:40 p.m. PT / 3:40 p.m. ET / 8:40 p.m. IST
2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Location: New York City
- Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:25 a.m. PT / 12:25 p.m. ET / 5:25 p.m. IST
BofA Securities 2023 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Location: Virtual
- Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. IST
Live webcasts, where applicable, may be accessed via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.
