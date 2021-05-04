Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in May 2021

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that its senior management team will provide a company overview and business and financial updates at the following virtual investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. IST

at / RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. IST

at / UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. IST

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:





Investors:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

investorinfo@jazzpharma.com

Ireland +353 1 63 43211 Media:

Jacqueline Kirby

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations

CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com

Ireland +353 1 697 2141

U.S. +1 215 867 4910

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com



SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc