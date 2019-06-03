Jazz Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Robert Iannone as Executive Vice President, Research and Development

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the appointment of Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., as executive vice president, research and development, effective May 29, 2019. Dr. Iannone will lead Jazz's growing global R&D organization, including the pre-clinical development, clinical development, clinical operations, biostatistics, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and safety functions.

"Rob's extensive industry knowledge, leadership experience and strategic insights bring expertise in areas critical to our expanding capabilities as an innovative, global biopharmaceutical company with growing R&D investment and portfolio," said Daniel Swisher, president and chief operating officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "I look forward to Rob's leadership to propel Jazz forward in the identification and development of life-changing medicine for people with limited or no options."

Dr. Iannone joins Jazz from Immunomedics where he served as the chief medical officer and head of R&D. Prior to his role at Immunomedics, Dr. Iannone had leadership assignments across early- and late-stage development, including the development and approval of immuno-oncology medicines at AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. At AstraZeneca, he served as senior vice president and head of immuno-oncology, global medicines development. At Merck & Co., Dr. Iannone was the executive director for clinical research and section head of oncology.

"I am excited to join Jazz at this time to work with its growing R&D team to further advance the company's mission and its transformation into a leading integrated biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Iannone. "The company's evolving pipeline and deep relationships in the sleep and oncology medical communities are a testament to Jazz's commitment to advancing science to address unmet needs for patients."

Dr. Iannone received his M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine with Alpha Omega Alpha honors and a Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Iannone completed his pediatric residency and pediatric hematology-oncology fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and has held faculty positions in pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Iannone is the author or co-author of numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and has served on the Biomarkers Consortium of the Cancer Steering Committee of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health since 2011.

Jazz is actively exploring innovative therapeutic options ranging from small molecule advancements to biologics, and novel compounds within hematology/oncology and sleep medicine.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine and with a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase®, Defitelio® (defibrotide) and Vyxeos® 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the company's future product development activities and objectives and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: pharmaceutical product development and clinical success thereof; the regulatory approval process; effectively commercializing new products; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company and its development programs, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-33500), including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and future filings and reports by the company. Other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the company on its website or otherwise. The company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

