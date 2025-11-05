Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates 2025 Financial Guidance

– Modeyso™ approved as the first and only treatment for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant DMG –

– Zepzelca® and atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) combination approved as maintenance therapy in 1L ES-SCLC –

– 3Q25 total revenues increased 7% year-over-year driven by robust growth of Epidiolex®, Xywav® and the launch of Modeyso –

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and updated financial guidance for 2025.

"Achieving the highest revenue quarter in Jazz's history speaks to the strength of our diversified portfolio and the outstanding performance of our team. We were pleased to once again deliver solid execution across our sleep, epilepsy and oncology portfolios, led by double-digit percentage growth from Epidiolex and Xywav," said Renee Gala, president and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "In addition, we achieved several key milestones that will enhance our commercial portfolio, including receiving FDA approvals for Modeyso as well as the Zepzelca and atezolizumab first-line maintenance combination. We remain confident in the opportunity presented by zanidatamab and look forward to sharing the top-line data readout from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial before the end of the year. With a proven portfolio and strong financial foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate our evolution and deliver meaningful value for patients and shareholders alike."

Key Highlights

Modeyso received accelerated approval from the FDA ahead of its PDUFA date; initiated commercial launch in August 2025 with strong initial uptake and sales of $11.0 million in 3Q25.

received accelerated approval from the FDA ahead of its PDUFA date; initiated commercial launch in August 2025 with strong initial uptake and sales of $11.0 million in 3Q25. Zepzelca and atezolizumab combination received FDA approval for 1L maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC based on positive data from the Phase 3 IMforte trial.

and atezolizumab combination received FDA approval for 1L maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC based on positive data from the Phase 3 IMforte trial. Top-line PFS data from zanidatamab in Phase 3 1L GEA expected in 4Q25; updated intent-to-treat population for PFS to include all patients enrolled in the trial.

Narrowed 2025 total revenue guidance range to $4.175 - $4.275 billion from $4.150 - $4.300 billion.

Announced the appointment of Dr. Ted Love to the Board of Directors.

Business Updates

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:

Net product sales increased 11% to $431.4 million in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24.

Meaningful net patient adds in 3Q25 of approximately 450 patients. There were approximately 15,675 active patients exiting the quarter comprised of approximately 10,725 narcolepsy patients and approximately 4,950 idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) patients.

Epidiolex/Epidyolex® (cannabidiol):

Net product sales increased 20% to $302.6 million in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24.

In 3Q25, volumes increased by 10%, driven by demand, and net product sales benefitted from lower gross to net deductions in the U.S.

Rylaze®/Enrylaze®(asparaginase erwiniachrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn):

Net product sales increased 1% to $99.9 million in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24.

Zepzelca (lurbinectedin):

Net product sales decreased 8% to $79.3 million in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24.

Zepzelca and atezolizumab combination was included in National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology as a preferred regimen for patients whose disease has not progressed following four cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy and atezolizumab induction.

Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii):

Net product sales were $8.3 million in 3Q25 following product launch in December 2024.

Updated the intent-to-treat population for the primary PFS (progression-free survival) and interim overall survival analyses of the HERIZON-GEA-01 trial to include the full patient population enrolled in the trial.

Modeyso (dordaviprone):

Net product sales were $11.0 million in 3Q25 following product launch in August 2025.

Modeyso was made commercially available quickly following FDA accelerated approval on August 6, ensuring patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma (DMG) had access to the first and only targeted drug therapy for this ultra-rare and aggressive brain tumor.

was made commercially available quickly following FDA accelerated approval on August 6, ensuring patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma (DMG) had access to the first and only targeted drug therapy for this ultra-rare and aggressive brain tumor. Modeyso was included in the NCCN® Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology.

Corporate Development:

The Company announced a global licensing agreement with Saniona to develop and commercialize SAN2355, a highly differentiated, subtype selective Kv7.2/Kv7.3 activator in preclinical development for epilepsy and other potential indications.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Total revenues $ 1,126,107

$ 1,054,969

$ 3,069,660

$ 2,980,777 GAAP net income (loss) $ 251,412

$ 215,055

$ (559,599)

$ 369,005 Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 $ 500,653

$ 412,359

$ 101,037

$ 951,445 GAAP earnings (loss) per share $ 4.08

$ 3.42

$ (9.18)

$ 5.63 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share1 $ 8.13

$ 6.54

$ 1.63

$ 14.25

____________________________

1. Commencing with the first quarter of 2025, we are no longer including an adjustment for non-cash interest expense in the Company's non-GAAP adjusted financial measures and for the purposes of comparability, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the 2024 periods have been updated to reflect this change. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Xywav $ 431,410

$ 388,466

$ 1,191,535

$ 1,072,238 Xyrem 35,663

58,114

108,253

184,526 Epidiolex/Epidyolex 302,608

251,558

772,075

697,376 Sativex 4,752

4,586

14,774

13,704 Total Neuroscience 774,433

702,724

2,086,637

1,967,844 Rylaze/Enrylaze 99,868

98,780

294,760

309,359 Zepzelca 79,295

85,843

216,869

241,990 Defitelio/defibrotide 51,752

65,818

140,520

158,915 Vyxeos 37,583

34,313

111,978

109,348 Ziihera 8,306

—

16,272

— Modeyso 11,032

—

11,502

— Total Oncology 287,836

284,754

791,901

819,612 Other 2,143

2,229

10,863

8,497 Product sales, net 1,064,412

989,707

2,889,401

2,795,953 High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue 52,945

58,157

156,029

162,268 Other royalty and contract revenues 8,750

7,105

24,230

22,556 Total revenues $ 1,126,107

$ 1,054,969

$ 3,069,660

$ 2,980,777

Total revenues increased 7% in 3Q25 compared to the same period in 2024.

Total neuroscience revenue, including high-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue, increased 9% to $827.4 million in 3Q25, compared to 3Q24. The increase in 3Q25 was due to higher Epidiolex/Epidyolex and Xywav net product sales, partially offset by decreased Xyrem net product sales.

Oncology net product sales increased 1% to $287.8 million in 3Q25, compared to 3Q24, due to the inclusion of Modeyso and Ziihera net product sales, offset by lower net product sales of Defitelio/defibrotide and Zepzelca.

Operating Expenses and Income Tax (Benefit) Expense



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 128,880

$ 111,611

$ 349,768

$ 317,000 Gross margin 87.9 %

88.7 %

87.9 %

88.7 % Selling, general and administrative $ 530,647

$ 325,772

$ 1,403,059

$ 1,016,007 % of total revenues 47.1 %

30.9 %

45.7 %

34.1 % Research and development $ 198,203

$ 199,919

$ 568,827

$ 643,500 % of total revenues 17.6 %

19.0 %

18.5 %

21.6 % Acquired in-process research and development $ 42,500

$ —

$ 947,862

$ 10,000 Income tax benefit $ (242,424)

$ (14,533)

$ (277,406)

$ (33,517) Effective tax rate N/A(1)

(7.2) %

33.2 %

(9.9) %

_________________________

1. Not a meaningful metric due to minimal profit before tax in this period.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 83,176

$ 72,844

$ 229,175

$ 209,405 Gross margin 92.2 %

92.6 %

92.1 %

92.5 % Selling, general and administrative $ 460,061

$ 288,672

$ 1,242,722

$ 903,557 % of total revenues 40.9 %

27.4 %

40.5 %

30.3 % Research and development $ 169,977

$ 180,992

$ 496,730

$ 588,470 % of total revenues 15.1 %

17.2 %

16.2 %

19.7 % Acquired in-process research and development $ 42,500

$ —

$ 947,862

$ 10,000 Income tax (benefit) expense $ (178,781)

$ 40,414

$ (100,096)

$ 127,528 Effective tax rate (55.5) %

8.9 %

N/A(1)

11.8 %

_________________________

1. Not a meaningful metric due to minimal profit before tax in this period.

Changes in operating expenses and income tax (benefit) expense in 3Q25 over the prior year period are primarily due to the following:

Cost of product sales, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, increased in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24, primarily due to higher inventory provisions and changes in product mix. Cost of product sales, on a GAAP basis, included higher acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up expense in 3Q25 as compared to 3Q24.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, increased in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24, primarily due to the Avadel litigation settlement of $90.0 million and a Xyrem antitrust litigation settlement of $61.5 million, and, to a lesser extent, higher compensation-related expenses driven by higher headcount along with increased investment in sales and marketing in support of our commercial portfolio. SG&A expenses, on a GAAP basis, also included increased share-based compensation expense.

Research and development (R&D) expenses, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, decreased in 3Q25 compared to 3Q24, primarily due to lower clinical study costs primarily related to zanidatamab as a result of timing of clinical trial activities, JZP385 (essential tremor) following discontinuation of this program, and JZP258 (XYLO/DUET) due to the completion of this trial in the first half of 2025, partially offset by the addition of costs relating to Modeyso following the Chimerix acquisition. R&D expenses, on a GAAP basis, included integration expenses related to the Chimerix acquisition of $6.5 million.

Acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) in 3Q25, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, represents the upfront payment made in connection with our global license agreement with Saniona.

Income tax benefit in 3Q25, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, included a benefit of $205.9 million on recognition of certain U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets acquired through the Chimerix acquisition.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $2.0 billion, and the outstanding principal balance of the Company's long-term debt was $5.4 billion. In addition, the Company had undrawn borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility of $885.0 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated $993.3 million of cash from operations reflecting strong business performance and continued financial discipline.

2025 Financial Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has updated its full-year 2025 financial guidance as follows:



Guidance provided as of (In millions) November 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 Total Revenues $4,175 - $4,275

$4,150 - $4,300

GAAP:

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) November 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 Gross margin % 88 %

88 % SG&A expenses $1,786 - $1,846

$1,620 - $1,693 R&D expenses $771 - $810

$805 - $865 Acquired IPR&D $948

$905 Effective tax rate 35% - 45%

4% - 16% Net loss $(435) - $(315)1

$(565) - $(450) Net loss per diluted share $(7.10) - $(5.20)1

$(9.25) - $(7.50) Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 61

61 - 62

Non-GAAP adjusted:

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) November 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 Gross margin % 92%2,6

92 % SG&A expenses $1,590 - $1,6303,6

$1,450 - $1,500 R&D expenses $680 - $7104,6

$730 - $780 Acquired IPR&D $948

$905 Effective tax rate (20)% - (15)%5,6

27% - 37% Net income $475 - $5251,6

$300 - $350 Net income per diluted share $7.65 - $8.451,6

$4.80 - $5.60 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 62

62 - 63

___________________________

1. The projected GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income include acquired IPR&D expenses of $947.9 million, litigation settlement expenses of $323.5 million and an income tax benefit of $205.9 million, which impact the Company's projected results by $1.0 billion (net of tax of $54.8 million), or $16.40 per share and $16.30 per share, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, respectively. 2. Excludes $135-$155 million of amortization of acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up, and $18-$19 million of share-based compensation expense. 3. Excludes $179-$192 million of share-based compensation expense and $17-$24 million of integration related expenses. 4. Excludes $83-$89 million of share-based compensation expense and $8-$11 million of integration related expenses. 5. Excludes 50%-65% from the GAAP effective tax rate of 35%-45% relating to the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income, resulting in a non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate of (20)%-(15)%. 6. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of 2025 GAAP Net Loss and Diluted LPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS Guidance" at the end of this press release.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the Company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line-item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line-item components exclude from GAAP reported net income (loss) (and the related per share measure) and its line-item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP adjusted cost of product sales, SG&A expenses and R&D expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure.

The Company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts and that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the Company's results from period to period, to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the Company's business. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the Company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the Company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles in the reconciliation tables that follow. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the Company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. In this regard, commencing with the first quarter of 2025, the Company is no longer including an adjustment for non-cash interest expense in the Company's non-GAAP adjusted financial measures. For purposes of comparability, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the 2024 periods have been updated to reflect this change. Likewise, the Company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to: the Company's growth prospects and future financial and operating results, including the Company's 2025 financial guidance and the Company's expectations related thereto, including with respect to anticipated catalysts; expectations with respect to the transition of the CEO role; anticipated multiple near-term pipeline catalysts that each represent significant opportunities to drive greater revenue and create long-term value; expectations that Epidiolex will achieve blockbuster status in 2025; anticipated benefits and expenses relating to the Company's acquisition of Chimerix; the Company's advancement of pipeline programs and the timing of development activities, regulatory activities and submissions related thereto; the potential of the ongoing Phase 3 ACTION trial to confirm clinical benefit of Modeyso in recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma and extend to use in first-line patients; planned or anticipated clinical trial events, including with respect to initiations, enrollment and data read-outs, and the anticipated timing thereof, including: top-line PFS data from a Phase 3 trial of zanidatamab in 1L GEA; and the Company's development, regulatory and commercialization strategy; the Company's expectations with respect to its products and product candidates and the potential of the Company's products and product candidates and the potential regulatory path related thereto; including Zepzelca's potential to change current practice as maintenance therapy in 1L ES-SCLC and Modeyso's potential to be a meaningful and durable revenue opportunity; the Company's capital allocation and corporate development strategy; the potential successful future development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization activities; the Company's ability to realize the commercial potential of its products; the Company's net product sales and goals for net product sales from new and acquired products; the Company's views and expectations relating to its patent portfolio, including with respect to expected patent protection, as well as expectations with respect to exclusivity; the Company's clinical trials confirming clinical benefit or enabling regulatory submissions; planned or anticipated regulatory submissions and filings, and the anticipated timing thereof; potential regulatory approvals; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of, and revenue from, Xywav, Rylaze and Epidiolex/Epidyolex and other marketed products; the introduction of new products into the U.S. market that compete with, or otherwise disrupt the market for the Company's products and product candidates; effectively launching and commercializing the Company's other products and product candidates; the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to the Company's product candidates; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement for the Company's products; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the Company's current and/or planned regulatory submissions may not be submitted, accepted or approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all; the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating or completing clinical trials and assessing patients; global economic, financial, and healthcare system disruptions and the current and potential future negative impacts to the Company's business operations and financial results; geopolitical events, including international tariffs and trade restrictions and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions; macroeconomic conditions, including global financial markets, rising interest rates and inflation and recent and potential banking disruptions; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility; protecting and enhancing the Company's intellectual property rights and the Company's commercial success being dependent upon the Company obtaining, maintaining and defending intellectual property protection and exclusivity for its products and product candidates; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the Company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements, including those governing the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances; government investigations, legal proceedings and other actions; identifying and consummating corporate development transactions, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired products and product candidates, products and businesses, including Chimerix and the acquired product Modeyso; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its corporate development transactions and its collaborations and license agreements with third parties; the sufficiency of the Company's cash flows and capital resources; the Company's ability to achieve targeted or expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax, accounting and other provisions and estimates; the Company's ability to meet its projected long-term goals and objectives, in the time periods that the Company anticipates, or at all, and the inherent uncertainty and significant judgments and assumptions underlying the Company's long-term goals and objectives; fluctuations in the market price and trading volume of the Company's ordinary shares; the timing and availability of alternative investment opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and future filings and reports by the Company, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect the Company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 1,064,412

$ 989,707

$ 2,889,401

$ 2,795,953 Royalties and contract revenues 61,695

65,262

180,259

184,824 Total revenues 1,126,107

1,054,969

3,069,660

2,980,777 Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of

acquired developed technologies) 128,880

111,611

349,768

317,000 Selling, general and administrative 530,647

325,772

1,403,059

1,016,007 Research and development 198,203

199,919

568,827

643,500 Intangible asset amortization 168,368

157,457

484,919

468,410 Acquired in-process research and development 42,500

—

947,862

10,000 Total operating expenses 1,068,598

794,759

3,754,435

2,454,917 Income (loss) from operations 57,509

260,210

(684,775)

525,860 Interest expense, net (48,576)

(58,702)

(149,645)

(186,841) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 102

(701)

(1,910)

(1,887) Income (loss) before income tax benefit and equity in

loss of investees 9,035

200,807

(836,330)

337,132 Income tax benefit (242,424)

(14,533)

(277,406)

(33,517) Equity in loss of investees 47

285

675

1,644 Net income (loss) $ 251,412

$ 215,055

$ (559,599)

$ 369,005















Net income (loss) per ordinary share:













Basic $ 4.14

$ 3.50

$ (9.18)

$ 5.93 Diluted $ 4.08

$ 3.42

$ (9.18)

$ 5.63 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share

calculations - basic 60,696

61,414

60,955

62,275 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share

calculations - diluted 61,606

63,174

60,955

67,511

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,326,070

$ 2,412,864 Investments 720,000

580,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 764,364

716,765 Inventories 483,111

480,445 Prepaid expenses 146,892

177,411 Other current assets 315,441

261,543 Total current assets 3,755,878

4,629,028 Property, plant and equipment, net 188,913

173,413 Operating lease assets 61,204

53,582 Intangible assets, net 4,565,737

4,755,695 Goodwill 1,827,483

1,716,323 Deferred tax assets, net 846,168

560,245 Deferred financing costs 8,034

9,489 Other non-current assets 103,068

114,482 Total assets $ 11,356,485

$ 12,012,257 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 152,227

$ 77,869 Accrued liabilities 1,001,556

910,947 Current portion of long-term debt 1,029,179

31,000 Income taxes payable 91,140

18,757 Total current liabilities 2,274,102

1,038,573 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,331,982

6,077,640 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 53,426

38,938 Deferred tax liabilities, net 629,033

676,736 Other non-current liabilities 108,912

86,614 Total shareholders' equity 3,959,030

4,093,756 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,356,485

$ 12,012,257

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 993,255

$ 997,328 Net cash used in investing activities (1,137,751)

(314,908) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (948,820)

28,791 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 6,522

614 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,086,794)

$ 711,825

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

(EPS)

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS1

Net

Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS/(Loss)

Per Share

(LPS)

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS1 GAAP reported $ 251,412

$ 4.08

$ 215,055

$ 3.42

$ (559,599)

$ (9.18)

$ 369,005

$ 5.63 Intangible asset

amortization 168,368

2.73

157,457

2.49

484,919

7.83

468,410

6.94 Share-based

compensation expense 88,125

1.43

59,760

0.95

220,279

3.56

177,855

2.63 Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-

up 40,355

0.66

35,034

0.55

107,344

1.73

97,220

1.44 Integration related

expenses2 16,036

0.26

—

—

25,404

0.41

—

— Income tax effect of

above adjustments (63,643)

(1.03)

(54,947)

(0.87)

(177,310)

(2.86)

(161,045)

(2.39) Effect of potentially

dilutive ordinary shares

on non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 —

—

—

—

—

0.14

—

— Non-GAAP adjusted $ 500,653

$ 8.13

$ 412,359

$ 6.54

$ 101,037

$ 1.63

$ 951,445

$ 14.25 Weighted-average

ordinary shares used in

diluted per share

calculations - GAAP1 61,606





63,174





60,955





67,511



Dilutive effect of

employee equity

incentive and purchase

plans —





—





951





—



Weighted-average ordinary

shares used in diluted per

share calculations - non-

GAAP1 61,606





63,174





61,906





67,511





________________________________________________

Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items:

1. Diluted EPS was calculated using the "if-converted" method in relation to the 2.000% exchangeable senior notes due 2026, or the 2026 Notes. In July 2024, we made the irrevocable election to net share settle the 2026 Notes. As a result, the assumed issuance of ordinary shares upon exchange of the 2026 Notes has only been included in the calculation of diluted EPS, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, up to the date the irrevocable election was made. Diluted EPS, on a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 included 1.3 million shares and 4.7 million shares, respectively, related to the assumed conversion of the 2026 Notes and the associated interest expense, net of tax, add-back, to GAAP reported net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $1.0 million and $10.8 million, respectively. 2. Integration related expenses with respect to the Chimerix acquisition.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION - CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

SG&A

R&D

Intangible

asset

amortization

Acquired

IPR&D

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

benefit

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 128,880

87.9 %

$ 530,647

$ 198,203

$ 168,368

$ 42,500

$ 48,576

$ (242,424)

N/A(1) Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization —

—

—

—

(168,368)

—

—

—

— Share-based

compensation expense (5,063)

0.5

(61,295)

(21,767)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-

up (40,355)

3.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Integration related

expenses (286)

—

(9,291)

(6,459)

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of

above adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

63,643

N/A(1) Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (45,704)

4.3

(70,586)

(28,226)

(168,368)

—

—

63,643

N/A(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 83,176

92.2 %

$ 460,061

$ 169,977

$ —

$ 42,500

$ 48,576

$ (178,781)

(55.5) %

_________________________

1. Not a meaningful metric due to minimal GAAP profit before tax in this period.



Three months ended September 30, 2024

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

SG&A

R&D

Intangible

asset

amortization

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 111,611

88.7 %

$ 325,772

$ 199,919

$ 157,457

$ 58,702

$ (14,533)

(7.2) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset

amortization —

—

—

—

(157,457)

—

—

— Share-based

compensation expense (3,733)

0.4

(37,100)

(18,927)

—

—

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-

up (35,034)

3.5

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of

above adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

54,947

16.1 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (38,767)

3.9

(37,100)

(18,927)

(157,457)

—

54,947

16.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 72,844

92.6 %

$ 288,672

$ 180,992

$ —

$ 58,702

$ 40,414

8.9 %

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION - CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

SG&A

R&D

Intangible

asset

amortization

Acquired

IPR&D

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

benefit

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 349,768

87.9 %

$ 1,403,059

$ 568,827

$ 484,919

$ 947,862

$ 149,645

$ (277,406)

33.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization —

—

—

—

(484,919)

—

—

—

— Share-based

compensation expense (12,963)

0.5

(143,968)

(63,348)

—

—

—

—

— Integration related

expenses (286)

—

(16,369)

(8,749)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-

up (107,344)

3.7

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of

above adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

177,310

N/A(1) Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (120,593)

4.2

(160,337)

(72,097)

(484,919)

—

—

177,310

N/A(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 229,175

92.1 %

$ 1,242,722

$ 496,730

$ —

$ 947,862

$ 149,645

$ (100,096)

N/A(1)

_________________________

1. Not a meaningful metric due to minimal non-GAAP profit before tax in this period.



Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

SG&A

R&D

Intangible

asset

amortization

Acquired

IPR&D

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate GAAP Reported $ 317,000

88.7 %

$ 1,016,007

$ 643,500

$ 468,410

$ 10,000

$ 186,841

$ (33,517)

(9.9) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization —

—

—

—

(468,410)

—

—

—

— Share-based

compensation expense (10,375)

0.4

(112,450)

(55,030)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-

up (97,220)

3.4

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Income tax effect of above

adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

—

161,045

21.7 Total of non-GAAP adjustments (107,595)

3.8

(112,450)

(55,030)

(468,410)

—

—

161,045

21.7 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 209,405

92.5 %

$ 903,557

$ 588,470

$ —

$ 10,000

$ 186,841

$ 127,528

11.8 %

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF 2025 GAAP NET LOSS AND DILUTED LPS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS/(LPS) GAAP $(435) - $(315)

$(7.10) - $(5.20) Intangible asset amortization 610 - 660

9.85 - 10.65 Share-based compensation expense 280 - 300

4.50 - 4.85 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 135 - 155

2.15 - 2.50 Integration related expenses 25 - 35

0.40 - 0.55 Income tax effect of above adjustments (210) - (240)

(3.40) - (3.85) Effect of potentially dilutive ordinary shares on non-GAAP adjusted EPS -

0.10 - 0.15 Non-GAAP adjusted $475 - $525

$7.65 - $8.45







Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - GAAP 61 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - non-GAAP 62

