Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces New Sleep Health Collaboration

Research demonstrates that disrupted sleep and sleep disorders are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, heart attack, stroke and coronary artery disease

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced its support of the American Heart Association's sleep health educational content aimed at improving the health and well-being of those struggling with healthy sleep or those living with sleep disorders. As part of the initiative, the Association, with financial support from Jazz, will create educational multimedia content that will be available at www.heart.org/en/health-topics/sleep-disorders.

Studies show that more than one-third of Americans do not get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night.1,2 Jazz and the Association seek to reverse this trend, as it is well established that sleep disorders and disrupted sleep can put people at higher risk for cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, heart attack, stroke and coronary artery disease.3,4 Adequate, healthy sleep is linked to getting sick less often, staying at a healthy weight, reducing stress and thinking more clearly.5

"Jazz's purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients, and the American Heart Association's consumer education aims to positively affect the lives of people struggling with healthy sleep or sleep disorders," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are proud to support the American Heart Association to educate and empower Americans to live healthier lives through the power of sleep with an emphasis on sleep disorders, comorbidities and well-being. At Jazz, we are committed to maximizing our social impact and working with like-minded organizations to best serve our communities."

Through Jazz's financial support, the American Heart Association will create content to educate those living with sleep disorders, their loved ones and the general public. The content will include a series of podcasts featuring experts discussing sleep, sleep disorders and comorbidities associated with poor sleep.

"For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke, working to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association. "Sleep is an important element to heart health and overall health, and it is important to continue to raise awareness of the positive health effects of quality sleep and to address the negative health consequences associated with poor sleep."

The American Heart Association will provide resources at www.heart.org/en/health-topics/sleep-disorders that provide education on thinking more holistically about sleep health, including science-based articles focused on sleep disorders and cardiovascular comorbidities.

