One of the world's leading retailers and the global authority on natural diamonds will work together to highlight the legacy of diamonds

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promote and support the natural diamond industry has partnered with leading jewellery brand, Jawhara Jewellery, to enhance aspiration and desire for natural diamonds in the United Arab Emirates. This intriguing collaboration will showcase the inherent and emotional value of this billion-year-old jewel and inform and educate people in the region about the integrity and heritage of diamonds, while celebrating innovations in the world of jewellery design and craftsmanship.

Jawhara Jewellery & Natural Diamond Council join hands to promote the natural diamond dream in UAE

Natural diamonds make for the perfect accessories for moments both big and small, and are ideal modern heirlooms that can be cherished by generations to come. Through this partnership, NDC and Jawhara will work together to celebrate this miracle of nature in all its glory. The collaboration will further shine a light on how their real beauty lies in the good that natural diamonds do for the world; empowering and enriching communities, the environment, the people and the countries they are found in.

David Kellie, CEO, Natural Diamond Council said, "Natural diamond jewellery seamlessly straddles between tradition and modernity and we are here to shine a light on this elegant gem. With this collaboration, we are excited to highlight the incredible innovation happening throughout the world of natural diamonds, while celebrating the integrity and ethics of our wonderful industry."

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council, India & Middle East said, "With this collaboration with Jawhara we are enthralled to showcase the sparkling world of natural diamonds – from style, celebrities, inspiring design as well as our sustainability initiatives. With Jawhara's incredible designs, we will create more opportunities to celebrate personal connections and meaningful moments."

Muhammad Tamjid Abdullah, Deputy CEO, Spokesperson of Jawhara Jewellery said, "Ushering in modern aesthetics interwoven with tradition, we are excited to collaborate as a trusted partner of Natural Diamond Council in the UAE region to showcase the incredible legacy of natural diamonds and the positive social contribution they make to the world."

Through this collaboration, NDC and Jawhara will inspire and educate consumers on the world of diamond jewellery as well as the emotional value and heritage that natural diamonds personify.

About The Natural Diamond Council :

NDC inspires & informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds through its Only Natural Diamonds platform. The platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewelry trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides.

The NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment. NDC is a global organization whose members' operation span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million industry employees and their families around the world. The NDC operates in the US, China, India and Europe.

About Jawhara Jewellery:

Since 1907 with extensive knowledge and decades of jewellery business experience, Jawhara as an Emarati Jewellery company was born out of the notion that jewellery should resonate with the wearer's innermost desires. Jawhara began with traditional and modern jewellery designs with unique beauty and quality. This belief is reflected in every creation of the brand, from the highly innovative, novel designs to the care and precision accorded to each place. Made for the modern young woman, Jawhara epitomizes the youth, while celebrating the different nuances of the region. All the collections are conceived, created and developed by a team of skilled in-house and international jewellers known for their exceptional craftsmanship.

Our designs are manufactured & responsibly sourced from the best international alliances located in Italy, Turkey, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, India, Bahrain and Lebanon. Jawhara travels the world to offer unconventional, trendy & stylish jewellery that complements the youth as a leading jewellery wholesaler, retailer and manufacturer of 18k, 21k, 22k supported by a network of over 240 outlets in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984855/NDC_Jawhara_Store_Facade.jpg

SOURCE Natural Diamond Council