JASHEN announces the official launch of three new models at CES 2021

"JASHEN strives to bring intelligence to our products making cleaning a more enjoyable and comfortable experience," said Jason Huang, JASHEN's founder and president. "JASHEN's CES 2021 showcase features our expanding product line of home cleaning appliances on the global stage, In the future, we will contribute more new technologies and products to the industry"

F16 2-in-1 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Scheduled to launch in the first half of 2021, the F16 incorporates 10 patented technologies for innovation and utility, and elevates the wet dry vacuum from function to performance.

The F16 is a powerful, cordless vacuum with detachable battery that provides 60 minutes maximum of operation time and 120 m² of coverage – delivering a completely clean floor in one step.

Innovative patented BRN hair tangle-free technology enables the F16 to deliver hassle-free cleaning with non-stop hair removal, Meanwhile, the improved structure allows it to suck up large particles of garbage swiftly for fast and simple vacuuming.

M16 Floor Cleaner

The M16 is equipped with Dirty Tank Full indication technology which automatically monitors the volume of dirty water and notifies us when the bucket needs to be emptied to avoid waste water overflow; and one-click clean-up dirty water technology allows us to easily activate the self-cleaning function with one touch and conveniently clean up dirty water.

S10 robot vacuum compatible with Alexa & Google Echo

The S10 robot vacuum features an auto-mop and vacuum function, gyroscope navigation and automatic surface detection. The super slim design enables S10 to achieve complete coverage and reach under beds,sofas,and areas where dirt hides

JASHEN's newly unveiled products, Visit:

https://digital.ces.tech/exhibitor/878f2f04-6937-4fa1-80fc-7020b8ca4fcc

About JASHEN

JASHEN, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, a home cleaning appliance brand specialized in intelligent technology with hundreds of patents globally, became the pioneer of the category since 2018 when it launched the first smart vacuum cleaner. Currently, JASHEN's sales network reaches over 35 countries and regions. we look for partners globally to grow business together.

https://www.jashen-tech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417785/1.jpg

Related Links

www.jashen-tech.com



SOURCE JASHEN Tech