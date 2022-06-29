Jarkko Lehtismäki appointed as CDO and member of the Group Management Team of Kamux Corporation

Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release June 29, 2022 at 09:30 (EET)

HELSINKI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarkko Lehtismäki (39), MSc, Computer Software Engineering, has been appointed as Kamux's Chief Digital Officer and as a member of the Group Management Team of Kamux Corporation. He will be responsible for developing and managing the Group's digital and ICT infrastructure. He will take up his duties on October 1, 2022 and report to CEO Juha Kalliokoski.

Lehtismäki joins Kamux from the Nordic home technology company Power International AS, where he has worked as a Chief Technology Officer and, before that, as Head of Development.

"I am happy to welcome Jarkko Lehtismäki to Kamux. Jarkko has strong experience in developing digital customer experience and sales in international companies. Kamux's business model is based on omni-channel sales with strong digital aspect. Digital channels play a key role in our cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars, located in three operating countries, is available for our customers. Jarkko will play an important role in further developing Kamux Management System (KMS) and enabling the growth strategy of Kamux," says CEO Juha Kalliokoski.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

